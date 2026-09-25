Shopview's AI Labor Time Guide Tailors Estimates To Each Heavy-Duty Shop's Own Repair History

Instead of static industry benchmarks, labor estimates adapt to how a shop's own technicians actually perform the work

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ShopView 's AI-powered heavy-duty truck labor time guide uses completed work orders to tailor repair estimates to individual heavy-duty shops. Part of the company's ShopCoach AI platform, the guide combines vehicle-specific labor data with time recorded by a shop's own technicians, rather than relying solely on standardized industry estimates.Labor estimates affect what a shop charges, how it schedules work, and whether a repair is profitable. Published labor times provide a reference, but actual job durations vary with technician experience, available equipment, and vehicle condition. Underestimating the work can reduce margins and delay other jobs, while overestimating it can make a quote less competitive.As technicians complete repairs and log their time in ShopView, ShopCoach AI incorporates that history into future labor recommendations, so estimates reflect how each shop actually operates.Service advisors can use those recommendations to prepare customer quotes and plan technician workloads. Owners can compare estimated, billed, and actual hours to identify jobs that consistently take longer than expected and review their pricing or processes.The labor guide is built into the same platform shops use to manage work orders, parts, and invoicing. It works alongside ShopCoach AI's work-order creation tools, which allow technicians and service advisors to describe a repair in plain language and generate a work order with suggested parts and labor.Shops using the platform point to the AI tools as a practical advantage on the shop floor. "The best part of ShopView for me is the AI built-in features," wrote a heavy-duty mechanic in a verified G2 review. "They help the techs write professional work orders and help the service writer explain why a task should be done and sell that job. This lets us create bigger work orders and get the higher paying jobs."For more information, visit .About ShopViewShopView is heavy-duty repair shop management software for independent truck, trailer, diesel, and equipment repair facilities. Built by shop owners, the platform serves single-location shops and multi-location operations across North America, including businesses with three to more than 50 technicians. ShopView holds the highest ratings in its category across G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice, based on more than 160 verified customer reviews.

Cody McCarthy

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ShopView's AI Labor Time Guide Tailors Estimates to Each Heavy-Duty Shop's Own Repair History News Provided By ShopView September 25, 2026, 11:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology



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