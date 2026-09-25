Saffron Buses Will Displease Congress: MP CM

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 25 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday took a swipe at the Congress over the saffron colour of newly launched public buses, saying their sight on the state's roads would displease the opposition.

He launched the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva in Bhopal, marking the revival of the state transport corporation after more than two decades.

Addressing the launch, Yadav questioned why the opposition was concerned about the colour of the buses and, in a sharper jibe, said their sight would be like“a snake crawling on the Congress' chest”.

The government rolled out 351 buses in the first phase across seven cities, with 120 operating on inter-city routes and 231 within cities. Plans are underway to expand the fleet to 1,500 buses, with further expansion later.

Yadav accused the Congress of deliberately shutting down the state transport corporation during its tenure.

“I am pleased that the state transport corporation has been revived in Madhya Pradesh after two decades. During the Congress government, a conspiracy was hatched to shut down the transport corporation in a planned manner by resorting to road blockades,” he said.

He added that the new bus service would connect cities, towns and different parts of the state, and could also operate outside Madhya Pradesh wherever required. The Chief Minister described the launch as an important step towards fulfilling the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 2023 election commitment, stressing that providing public services was a priority.

“Today, this service is being launched with 351 buses, and Madhya Pradesh will receive 1,500 buses in the coming period. Serving the people is our government's top priority. This is an important step towards fulfilling the commitment made in our 2023 election manifesto,” he said.

Yadav also accused the Congress of failing to provide adequate infrastructure, alleging shortcomings in roads, electricity and water facilities.

He highlighted the BJP government's initiatives, claiming more than five lakh km of roads had been built in the state, and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari with expanding the national highway network.

The Congress responded through state president Jitu Patwari, who accused Yadav of focusing on changing names instead of governance.“Our Mohan Babu, when he is unable to get anything done, launches a campaign to change names. Now, who will explain to him that it is not the 'name' that needs to be changed, but the 'work'?” Patwari wrote on X.

The Madhya Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation discontinued its bus operations in 2005 because of financial and operational difficulties, leaving private operators to dominate services.

The latest initiative seeks to restore organised public transport after a 21-year gap.