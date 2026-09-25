Dehradun Warriors Beat Mussoorie Queens To Clinch Women's UPL 2026 Title

Dehradun Warriors defeated Mussoorie Queens in the Women's Uttarakhand Premier League 2026 final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here, after successfully defending their total of 115/9. Neelam Bhardwaj was adjudged Player of the Match in the final and also named Player of the Tournament for her outstanding all-round contribution throughout Women's UPL 2026, according to a press release from the UCL.

Mussoorie Queens, who were set a target of 116, were unable to complete the chase despite a late fightback from Garima Vashisth and Dipika Chand. With the equation reduced to 30 runs from 15 balls, the chase appeared to be within reach. But Garima was dismissed in the 18th over, leaving Mussoorie Queens needing 29 runs from 13 balls. Mussoorie Queens eventually lost the final as they were restricted to 100/7 in the 20 overs. Amisha Bahukhandi was the pick of the bowlers, picking 3 wickets.

Dehradun Warriors Innings

Mussoorie Queens captain Nandini Kashyap won the toss and elected to bowl first, and her bowlers responded with a disciplined performance to restrict Dehradun Warriors to 115/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Dehradun Warriors made a poor start to their innings as captain and wicketkeeper-batter Shweta Mohan Verma was dismissed for a duck by Nisha Mishra. Karry, who scored 15, also departed soon after, leaving the Warriors in early trouble.

Neelam then steadied the innings with a fighting 48 off 46 balls, including five fours and a six. She received support from Preeti Bhandari, who struck a quickfire 26 off 17 balls, with three fours and a six. However, the Warriors lost wickets regularly in the latter stages and finished at 115/9.

For Mussoorie Queens, Pooja Raj was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets for 29 runs in four overs, while Nisha Mishra returned impressive figures of 1/12 from her four overs.

Mussoorie Queens' Chase

Chasing 116 for the title, Mussoorie Queens began steadily, reaching 30/0 after five overs, but lost their first wicket in the following over when Aarti Bhandari was dismissed. The wickets of Yashika Baunthiyal and Nandini Kashyap, along with another dismissal, triggered a middle-order collapse, leaving Mussoorie Queens struggling at 43/4 after 10.3 overs.

At the end of 12 overs, Mussoorie Queens were 48/4, requiring 68 runs from the remaining 48 balls. The pressure continued to mount as they lost their fifth wicket at 53, with the required run rate climbing steadily.

However, Garima Vashisth and Dipika Chand revived Mussoorie Queens' hopes with a crucial partnership. But the side eventually lost the final as the pressure mounted, just like how we in international matches. Dehradun Warriors held their nerve in the closing overs and prevented Mussoorie Queens from completing the chase, securing victory in the Women's UPL 2026 final and lifting the title.

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