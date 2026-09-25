Bengaluru Woman Gives Rapido Driver Her PIN, Puts On Helmet-Then Watches Him Ride Away Without Her

The rider of a Rapido bike in Bengaluru continued riding without the woman who had been waiting for her at the pickup point. This was an unexpected turn to the ride. She met the driver, gave him the ride PIN, and put on the helmet, but she never got on the bike before the trip started.

The strange thing that happened was shared by the woman on X. She posted a picture of herself wearing a helmet and a screenshot of the ride. Her story says that the Rapido driver got to where she was and she gave him the ride PIN. Once she was ready, she put on the helmet, but before she could get on the bike, the rider reportedly took off.

“My Rapido driver arrived, I gave him my pin, wore his helmet, and next thing I know, he's started the trip and driven off WITHOUT ME???” she wrote.

my rapido driver arrived, i gave him my pin, wore his helmet, and next thing i know, he's started the trip and driven off WITHOUT ME??? he's been driving for the past 10 minutes without realizing there's nobody behind him what the hell man retired sports fan (@kreepkroop) September 24, 2026

What made things even stranger was that the rider supposedly kept going for about 10 minutes without noticing that his buddy wasn't sitting behind him.

She also said, "He's been driving for 10 minutes without noticing that no one is behind him. What the hell man?"

How Did Social Media React?

People quickly shared the post on social media and responded with jokes and tried to figure out what could have caused the strange mix-up.

“He is in hurry more than you,” one person joked.

“He must have realised his error at some point but it's too embarrassing to come back so he's electing to go into the mountains and live a life as a hermit,” another commented.

“I remember this exact thing happened to me in uber bike.. and I was figuring out how to return his helmet.. so I left in nearby shop and booked another bike. Thought this happened only with me.. don't understand what these ppl are smoking,” a third user shared.