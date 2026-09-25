Trademark Engine Expands Post-Filing Support With Attorney-Assisted Statement Of Use Service

Trademark Engine launched an attorney-assisted Statement of Use service to help businesses easily fulfill USPTO filing requirements with legal review.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Earlier this month, Trademark Engine, an online trademark filing and brand-protection platform, announced the availability of its attorney-assisted Statement of Use filing service. The streamlined service is seeing strong customer traction, as it helps applicants with an intent to use application complete this essential step toward registration seamlessly.When an applicant files with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) based on a bona fide intention to use a trademark, they must later demonstrate that they are using the mark in commerce.After the USPTO approves the application for publication and issues a Notice of Allowance, the applicant must file an acceptable Statement of Use or request an extension within six months.A Statement of Use must include the following information:●When the mark entered commercial use.●An acceptable specimen showing how the mark is used in connection with the listed goods or services.A submission that is missing important details, provides unsuitable specimens, or misses deadlines delays the application or results in abandonment.Guided Support for a Critical Post-filing StepTrademark Engine's Attorney-Assisted Statement of Use Service provides a guided process to help applicants prepare and submit this post-filing document.The Attorney-Assisted Statement of Use Service includes:●Review of the applicant's trademark application and Statement of Use information●Attorney review of the proposed filing●Review of specimens submitted as evidence of use●Preparation of the Statement of Use●Electronic submission to the USPTO●Guidance on applicable filing requirements and deadlinesThe service is intended for applicants who have received a Notice of Allowance and have begun using their trademark in commerce for the goods or services covered by the application.The specimen must show the mark as consumers encounter it in connection with those goods or services. Acceptable evidence depends on the application. The evidence may include product packaging, labels, online sales pages, or materials demonstrating the provision of branded services.An applicant who has not started using their mark by the initial deadline may need to request an extension instead of filing a Statement of Use. Eligible applicants can request additional six-month periods, subject to applicable requirements, filing limits and fees. An affiliated law firm, Swyft Legal, LLC, provides legal services associated with the offering.About Trademark EngineTrademark Engine provides online trademark services to help entrepreneurs, creators and businesses navigate trademark searches, applications and ongoing brand protection. The online platform offers trademark registration support, comprehensive searches, trademark monitoring, copyright registration assistance, Office Action response support, and post-filing trademark services. Trademark Engine is part of the 360 Legal family of brands and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Joe Hunter

Trademark Engine

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Trademark Engine Expands Post-Filing Support With Attorney-Assisted Statement of Use Service News Provided By Webspero Solutions September 25, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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