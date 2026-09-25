Advantage The Authority Company Announces 6 Upcoming Books

Advantage | The Authority Company helps CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries build Authority through publishing, media and personal brand services.

Advantage | The Authority Company announced 6 upcoming books by experts across leadership, healthcare, wealth management, career coaching, and business growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advantage | The Authority Company announces six new publishing projects featuring founders, CEOs, and experts across leadership, healthcare, wealth management, career coaching, and business growth.Advantage | The Authority Company is the home of six publishing imprints: Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, Advantage Books, Rethink Press, and Rethink Books. Advantage's thousands of authors and thought leaders who share their expertise and experience are proof of the company's core belief: Writing a book is the most powerful tool for professionals to build authority in their field.These new authors joining the Advantage family will have books published in the coming months.- Ana Casas, MD, and Victoria Dhar, MSc: This mother-daughter team co-created Waves 4 Longevity, an evidence-based brain health approach that combines practical lifestyle strategies with mathematically-calculated sound patterns layered into water soundscapes, guiding the brain into deeper, more restorative sleep. Casas, a physician trained in internal medicine and longevity medicine, is a certified principal clinical research investigator with more than 30 years of clinical and research experience. Dhar is a health educator with advanced training in sleep neuroscience. In their upcoming book,“Take Back Your Sleep: The Science-Based Strategy for Deep Sleep, Brain Longevity, and Peak Performance,” Casas and Dhar detail the costs of sleep deprivation, provide a blueprint for better sleep, and give insight on the science and benefits of deep sleep.Imprint: Forbes Books- Rick Heyland: Heyland is a business growth coach with over 35 years of experience helping business owners and leaders achieve measurable improvements in performance, profitability, and personal success. He scaled his own consulting company by 100x and coaches others to grow significantly using proven strategies, tools, and accountability systems. Heyland's book,“The PDE System: Align Your People, Direction, and Execution to Drive Predictable Growth,” is based on the real-world working system he built over decades as he discerned what actually drives results inside organizations with the same constraints all of us face in the business world.Imprint: Advantage Books- Marvin J. Schmidt: The Founder and Principal of the Schmidt Family Office, Schmidt advises ultra-high-net-worth families on long-term wealth preservation, strategic investment, and multi-generational legacy planning. In his book,“The Canadian Family Office Advantage: A Complete Guide for the Most Affluent Families and Their Advisors,” he tells why wealth erosion occurs in many families and reasons that families should think generationally, integrating all elements of wealth management rather than relying on luck or market momentum.Imprint: Forbes Books- Rick Smith: Smith is the Founder and CEO of ONYX, a membership organization for current and former Fortune 500 CEOs, and the Founder and former CEO of World 50, a global executive community. Over three decades, he has worked closely with senior leaders navigating the transition out of full-time roles. In“Pretirement: The Leader's Playbook for Designing a Life of Impact, Meaning, and Legacy,” Smith introduces a new way to think about life after a successful career. Drawing on his experience working with top executives, he shows why the transition catches even the most accomplished leaders off guard, and what the ones who thrive do differently.Imprint: Forbes Books- Dewayne Williams: Williams is the founder and CEO of M.A.C. Enterprise Consulting, leading its mission to help entrepreneurs build real businesses through proper structure, strategy, and systems. His book challenges the common use of LLCs for scaling, providing a roadmap for restructuring into a multi-entity corporate framework to secure asset protection and access capital.Imprint: Forbes Books- Dr. Jian Zhang: The former CEO of Chinese Hospital in San Francisco and a clinical professor at University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), Dr. Zhang is a recognized leader in culturally competent and community-centered healthcare. She's earned numerous honors for her contributions to healthcare leadership and public health. Her upcoming book,“Pressure and Possibility: How Difference Becomes a Source of Strength in Leadership,” is a personal memoir and leadership guide that documents her transformational journey from a rural village in China to CEO of San Francisco's last independent community hospital.Imprint: Forbes BooksAdvantage | The Authority Company is excited to welcome these authors as they begin their authority-building journey, and Advantage's talented, experienced team guides them to elevate their personal brand, expand their audience reach and increase their impact. To learn more about our publishing imprints, book promotions, media services, personal brand strategy and processes, please visit theauthoritycompany.About Advantage | The Authority CompanyAdvantage | The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. Those services include book publishing under six imprints - Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, Advantage Books, Rethink Press, and Rethink Books - in addition to public relations, podcasting, personal brand websites, content creation, brand strategy, and more. Since the company's founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their Authority and their personal brands through its publishing and brand-building services. Advantage Media operates offices in both Charleston, S.C., and London.

Miguel Casellas Gil

Advantage | The Authority Company

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Advantage | The Authority Company Announces 6 Upcoming Books News Provided By Advantage Media September 25, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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