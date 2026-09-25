PM Modi's 25 Years Of Service: Assam Launches Innovation Challenge

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 25 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced the launch of the "North East Seva Fast Innovation Challenge", aimed at encouraging young innovators and startups from across the country to develop scientific and technology-driven solutions to key problems confronting the state.

Talking to reporters here, Chief Minister Sarma said the innovation challenge is an important component of the state's "Seva and Sankalp Abhiyan", being undertaken on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of public service.

He added that the Assam government has identified around 50 specific problems relating to agriculture, irrigation, transportation, urban management and other sectors, and invited young people from Assam, the Northeast and other parts of India to develop workable solutions.

"The idea is that the young generation should develop scientific models showing how these problems can be solved," CM Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said the state government would select the best two or three models and provide support beyond financial assistance.

He added that relevant government departments would also provide data and other necessary support to innovators so that their ideas could be converted into practical solutions.

"Once an idea is converted into a solution, the state government will integrate such solutions with its policies wherever appropriate and help the concerned startup grow into a company," CM Sarma said.

He added that the challenge was being organised in Assam for the first time and would be open not only to youngsters from the state but to the entire Northeast and the country.

"Let the problems be from Assam and the solutions come from across India," he said.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed hope that the initiative would generate enthusiasm among young innovators and could subsequently be organised annually if it proves successful.

He thanked and congratulated the state's Startup Department and Education Department for initiating the programme.

The Chief Minister said the challenges had been framed around practical issues faced by the state government and people, with the objective of encouraging innovation and developing solutions that could eventually be implemented on the ground.