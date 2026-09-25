PUBG MOBILE COLLABORATES WITH ONE-PUNCH MAN TO BRING THE WORLD's STRONGEST HEROES TO THE GAME

Dubai – September, 2026 – PUBG MOBILE, one of the world's most popular mobile games, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with One-Punch Man, the hit anime. Until October 19, 2026, players can step into the world of One-Punch Man with a range of themed character sets, vehicles, collectibles, and more arriving in-game. Leading the collaboration is an action-packed lineup of character sets inspired by some of the series' most iconic characters. Players can suit up with the Saitama and Genos character sets, alongside Terrible Tornado, Hellish Blizzard, and Garou Ver.1 and Garou Ver.2. The Ordinary Hero Set, The Strongest Man on Earth Set, and Watchdog Man Set add even more of the anime's distinctive personalities and visual style to PUBG MOBILE. From soaring through the skies to cycling into action, players can make an entrance with the One-Punch Man Parachute, Mumen Rider Bicycle, and Phoenix Man Glider, with the Mumen Rider Buddy along for the ride. The One-Punch – Kar98K and Grocery Bag – Machete, available across three levels, bring even more recognisable details from the anime to the game, while the Justice Enforcement and Fist of Flowing Water Crushing Rock moves let players recreate the impressive techniques and actions seen in the series. One-Punch Man takes over even more corners of PUBG MOBILE, with the Saitama Helmet and One-Punch Man Backpack, each available across three upgrade levels, alongside the Saitama and Genos Ornaments and Genos and Watchdog Man Space Gifts. Players can also personalise their gameplay experience with the One-Punch Man Ver. Avatar and Avatar Frame, or leave their mark with One-Punch Man Ver.1 and One-Punch Man Ver.2 Graffiti. The anime also finds a place in Home, where Saitama, Genos, and Garou statues can be put on display, while the Saitama and Garou Ver.2 voice packs bring two familiar voices into each match. The collection continues with the One-Punch Man Card Pack, featuring Saitama, Genos, Terrible Tornado, Hellish Blizzard, King, Watchdog Man, and Garou. Players can collect Card Packs throughout the collaboration by taking part in dedicated One-Punch Man events or through redemption, adding another collectible to hunt down in-game. The PUBG MOBILE x One-Punch Man collaboration runs until October 19th, 2026. Download and play the game for free on the App Store and Google Play Store to experience the new content. About PUBG MOBILE: PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc. About“One-Punch Man” Saitama started out being a hero just for fun. After three years of“special” training, he became so powerful that he can defeat opponents with a single punch. The only thought going through his mind is,“Having overwhelming strength is pretty boring.” A new enemy appears before this hero today. Will this be the day that he faces an actual challenge?! About VIZ Media: Wherever manga and anime fans are, we are! VIZ Media is No. 1 in Japanese pop culture, introducing fans to what's now, new, and next. Home to the world's most influential and groundbreaking storytellers and artists, who today drive multiple industries from publishing and animation to film and gaming. If it's big in Japan, you can find it at VIZ.