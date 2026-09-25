Energy Capital & Power (ECP) Establishes United States (U.S.) Base To Drive Energy Investment Across The Americas

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Energy Capital & Power (ECP) ( ) – a leading event organizer and media company in the energy and mining sectors – has established an office in Houston, marking the latest step in its strategy to connect international capital with energy and mining opportunities across the Americas.

This strategic move builds on ECP's growing network of operators, investors, financial institutions and technology companies in Houston, the world's energy capital. The new base will strengthen ECP's ability to connect U.S. capital, expertise and technology with projects and investment opportunities across Africa, South America and the Caribbean.

ECP has been hosting industry and investment-focused events in Houston since 2021, including the U.S.-Africa Energy Forum, and has built a growing network across the city's energy and investment community. Most recently, more than 700 people attended the Venezuela Energy Week Houston Showcase in August 2026, bringing together companies, investors and industry leaders to examine Venezuela's emerging energy and investment opportunities. The series of engagements has helped establish the city as an important hub for ECP's global growth strategy.

The Houston base will support ECP's expanding portfolio across South America and the Caribbean. ECP's events portfolio includes Venezuela Energy Week, which brings international investors, operators and service companies together around opportunities across Venezuela's oil, gas, power and infrastructure sectors; and Caribbean Energy Week, which connects governments, investors and developers around investment opportunities across the region's evolving energy landscape.

“ECP has built strong relationships in Houston through our events and roadshows over the past five years, and establishing a permanent presence allows us to deepen that engagement. As our activities grow in the Americans and Africa, Houston gives us a strategic base from which to connect international opportunities with U.S. capital, technology and expertise,” states James Chester, CEO, ECP.

The Houston presence forms part of ECP's broader international expansion strategy, complementing its operations in Africa and growing presence in Europe. The company recently established its UK entity in London, reinforcing its ability to deliver world-class energy and mining events in the UK and Europe.

The move also comes as ECP scales its global reach through a series of investment platforms that connect global capital to energy and mining projects. Key platforms include Angola Oil & Gas; MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power; African Mining Week; Libya Energy & Economic Summit; Congo Energy & Investment Forum; and South Sudan Oil & Power. These platforms are complemented by investor forums, licensing-round roadshows and other capital-focused engagements that ECP has hosted since 2016, creating direct channels between governments, project developers, operators and international investors.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.