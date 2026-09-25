Simplesupplementspro Expands Third-Party Batch Testing And Sourcing Disclosure Program

MENAFN - GetNews) SimpleSupplementsPro now publishes third-party batch testing certificates and ingredient sourcing documentation across its full product catalog, giving customers batch-specific transparency records.

SimpleSupplementsPro now publishes batch-level lab certificates and ingredient sourcing documentation across its catalog, addressing a transparency gap that has affected direct-to-consumer retail for years.

NEW YORK - 25 September, 2026 - SimpleSupplementsPro, a direct-to-consumer consumer goods brand, today announced expanded third-party testing and ingredient disclosure standards across its product line. The update makes batch-specific certificates of analysis available to customers and documents raw ingredient sourcing on individual product pages. The change gives buyers a way to check what independent labs found in the exact batch they purchased, rather than a single certificate representing the product line in general.

Label accuracy has been an ongoing concern for buyers who have no easy way to confirm what a company prints on its packaging matches what an outside lab measures. Independent audits of consumer packaged goods have repeatedly surfaced gaps between labeled and tested content, and most brands in direct-to-consumer retail still do not publish per-batch results to the public. Disclosure at the batch level, rather than at the product-line level, is the detail most companies skip because it requires publishing new documentation every time a batch changes.

"Buyers ask which lab tested a product and whether the results are specific to what they're holding, not a general claim about the product line," a SimpleSupplementsPro spokesperson said. "Publishing batch-level certificates answers that question directly instead of asking customers to trust a label."

Batch-Level Certificates of Analysis

Each production batch now carries its own certificate of analysis, generated after third-party lab testing and linked to the batch number printed on the product. Customers can match the number on their container to the corresponding lab document rather than relying on a certificate representing an entire product line. The company is rolling this out across its full catalog, with the program expanding to remaining products through the rest of the year.

Ingredient Sourcing Disclosure

Product pages now include sourcing information for primary raw ingredients, covering where inputs are procured before manufacturing. The intent is to give customers documentation on ingredient origin alongside the lab results, rather than a general sourcing statement disconnected from the specific batch being tested. SimpleSupplementsPro says the sourcing disclosure will be updated whenever a supplier or ingredient origin changes.

What Changes for Buyers

Customers browsing the site can now find batch numbers, corresponding lab certificates, and sourcing notes without submitting a request to customer service. "Most companies will send a certificate if you ask for one. We wanted it visible before anyone has to ask," the SimpleSupplementsPro spokesperson said. The company says the documentation will be maintained as a standard part of every future production run, not a one-time publication tied to this announcement.

About SimpleSupplementsPro

SimpleSupplementsPro is a direct-to-consumer consumer goods brand serving customers through simplesupplementspro. The company publishes batch-level third-party lab certificates of analysis and ingredient sourcing documentation across its product catalog, with the rollout continuing across remaining products through the rest of the year. Batch numbers on each product correspond directly to published lab results, giving customers documentation specific to the item they purchased rather than a general product-line certificate. More information is available at simplesupplementspro.