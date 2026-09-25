Death Toll From Russian Attack In Odesa Rises To Two

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Two people-a 40-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man-were killed at the scene as a result of the attack," the statement said.

The Prosecutor's Office added that two other men were injured. An 18-year-old victim received medical treatment, while a 32-year-old man remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that the attacks damaged a postal terminal in Odesa district that had previously been targeted.

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Warehouses at other locations were also damaged, subsequently catching fire. In Odesa, a private residential building caught fire as a result of a direct strike.

The work of rescuers was significantly complicated by continuous air-raid alerts. All fires have now been extinguished.

More than 140 State Emergency Service rescuers were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

As Ukrinform reported, one person was initially reported killed and another injured in Odesa following the Russian attack on Friday morning.

Photo: Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office