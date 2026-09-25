National Para Judo Team To Compete At World Para Judo Championships

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's national para judo team will compete at the World Championships, to held in Tbilisi, Georgia, on September 25-27.

The men's competition will feature Ilham Zakiyev (J1, +95 kg), Saleh Sultanov (J1, 81 kg), Ismayil Muradov (J1, 70 kg) and Huseyn Ismayilzade (J2, 70 kg).

Dursadaf Karimova (J2, +70 kg) and Khatira Ismiyeva (J1, +70 kg) will represent Azerbaijan in the women's competition.

Head coaches Ibrahim Ibrahimov and Ramin Ibrahimov will oversee the Azerbaijani para judokas during the competition.

Azerbaijan has a strong tradition in para judo, with its athletes regularly competing at major international events, including the Paralympic Games, World Championships and European Championships.

The national para judokas compete in different weight and clas international success has made him one of Azerbaijan's leading para judo athletes categories under the rules of the International Judo Federation and the International Paralympic Committee. The national team includes both male and female athletes and continues to take part in major international competitions.

Para judo has been part of the Paralympic program since the 1988 Seoul Games for men and was introduced for women at the 2004 Athens Paralympics