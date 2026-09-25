Professor in Economics; Director, Energy Policy Institute, University of Chicago

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Michael Greenstone is the Milton Friedman Professor of Economics and Director of the interdisciplinary Energy Policy Institute at Chicago. His other current positions and affiliations include Elected Member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Editor of the Journal of Political Economy, Faculty Director of the E2e Project, Head of the JPAL Environment and Energy Program, co‐Director of the International Growth Centre's Energy Research Programme, and Nonresident Senior Fellow in Economic Studies at the Brookings Institution.

Prior to rejoining the faculty at Chicago, Professor Greenstone was the 3M Professor of Environmental Economics at MIT. He also served as President Obama's Chief Economic Adviser during the first year of the administration. Greenstone's research estimates the costs and benefits of environmental quality and society's energy choices.

–present Professor in Economics, University of Chicago

Experience