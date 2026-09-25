White Gold Corp. Announces Filing Of Preliminary Economic Assessment With C$1.86 Billion After-Tax NPV, 41% IRR And 1.5 Year Payback Period On The White Gold Project, Yukon, Canada
|Parameter
|Unit
|Value
|GENERAL
|Gold Price (Base Case)
|US$/oz
|3,600 (flat)
|Exchange Rate
|US$:C$
|0.72
|Mine Life
|Years
|9.4
|Throughput
|Tpd
|12,000
|Total Resource Processed
|Mtonnes
|41
|Strip Ratio
|waste:resource
|9: 1
|PRODUCTION
|Average Head Grade
|g/t Au
|1.54
|Average Gold Recovery
|%
|87
|Total Payable Gold
|Koz
|1,765
|Average Annual Production (LOM)
|koz/yr
|188
|Average Annual Production (Years 1 to 5)
|koz/yr
|223
|OPERATING COSTS
|Open Pit Mining
|C$/t mined
|3.77
|Processing
|C$/t processed
|27.34
|G&A and Site Services
|C$/t processed
|10.98
|Total Operating Cost
|C$/t processed
|74.23
|Total Cash Costs
|US$/oz
|1,290
|All-in Sustaining Costs (LOM)
|US$/oz
|1,482
|CAPITAL COSTS
|Initial Capital (incl. contingency)
|C$M
|1,002
|Sustaining Capital (incl. contingency)
|C$M
|357
|Closure and Reclamation (net of salvage)
|C$M
|112
|ECONOMICS - BASE CASE (US$3,600/oz)
|Pre-Tax NPV(5%)
|C$M
|2,991
|Pre-Tax IRR
|%
|57
|Pre-Tax Payback
|Years
|1.2
|After-Tax NPV(5%)
|C$M
|1,856
|After-Tax IRR
|%
|41
|After-Tax Payback
|Years
|1.5
|LOM After-Tax Free Cash Flow
|C$M
|2,673
|After-Tax NPV(5%): Initial Capital
|Ratio
|1.85: 1
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
Gold Price Sensitivity
Potential project economics across a range of gold prices are presented in Table 2. The base case of US$3,600/oz is consistent with long-term consensus pricing.
Table 2: Gold Price Sensitivity Analysis (1)
|Gold Price (US$/oz)
|$3,000
|$3,300
|$3,600 (Base)
|$3,900
|$4,200
|$4,500
|Pre-Tax NPV(5%) (C$M)
|1,895
|2,443
|2,991
|3,540
|4,088
|4,636
|After-Tax NPV(5%) (C$M)
|1,153
|1,505
|1,856
|2,207
|2,559
|2,911
|After-Tax IRR (%)
|29
|35
|41
|46
|51
|57
|After-Tax Payback (years)
|2.0
|1.7
|1.5
|1.4
|1.3
|1.2
(1) The disclosure of the results of the PEA presented in this news release contains certain prospective non‐GAAP financial measures or ratios such as cash operating cost, all-in sustaining costs and sustaining costs. Such measures have no standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. The Company believes that these measures and ratios provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the prospects of the Company. As the White Gold Project is not in production the prospective non‐GAAP financial measures or ratios may not be reconciled to the nearest comparable measures under IFRS and the equivalent historical non-GAAP financial measure for each prospective non‐GAAP measure or ratio discussed herein is $nil.
Mineral Resource Estimate
The PEA is based on the Company's mineral resource estimate with an effective date of August 19, 2025, summarized in Table 3. The PEA mine plan incorporates the Golden Saddle, Arc, Ryan's Surprise and VG deposits. Approximately one third of current resource ounces, including the QV deposit, sit outside the PEA mine plan and represent potential future additions subject to further drilling and study.
Table 3: White Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate (Effective August 19, 2025)
|Category
|Tonnes (Mt)
|Grade (g/t Au)
|Contained Gold (oz)
|Indicated
|35.2
|1.53
|1,732,300
|Inferred
|32.3
|1.22
|1,265,900
(2) Open pit resources reported at a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off and underground resources at a 2.3 g/t Au cut-off, at a gold price of US$2,250/oz. Approximately 99% of resources are near surface and amenable to open pit mining. The Golden Saddle deposit contains a high-grade core of over 1.1 million ounces Indicated at 2.84 g/t Au at a 1.0 g/t cut-off. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. All numbers are rounded; overall numbers may not be exact due to rounding. See the Company's technical report, August 19, 2025, for full parameters.
Project Opportunities
The PEA is based on the current resource effective August 19, 2025, which includes drilling information up to November 1st, 2025. A total of 2,500 metres of drilling has been completed since then in 2025 with 15,000 to 20,000 metres being drilled on the project in 2026. The Company has identified several opportunities with the potential to extend mine life, increase annual production, and improve project economics in subsequent studies:
- Resource conversion and growth at existing deposits. Approximately 40% of current resource ounces sit outside the PEA mine plan. Mineralization at the deposits included in the PEA mine plan remains open along strike and at depth, and these areas are logical candidates for incorporation in future studies as drilling advances. Underground mining potential at Golden Saddle. Underground mining was not part of the PEA. Current drilling is targeted on this higher-grade portion of the deposit. The potential for underground mining will be examined as deeper drilling advances. Metallurgical optimization for Arc and Ryan's Surprise. The PEA applies a preliminary recovery of 72.5% to Arc and Ryan's Surprise material. Further test work targeting improved recoveries from these deposits is a direct lever on project economics. District exploration pipeline. The property hosts more than 25 identified targets developed through the Company's systematic, data-driven exploration methodology. The majority have seen limited or no drill testing. Mine life extension through satellite feed. The processing facility is designed with capacity to accept feed from satellite deposits within trucking distance, providing a pathway to extend operations beyond the current mine plan without proportional capital addition.
Figure 2: Known deposits and property target pipeline
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
First Nations and Community
The White Gold Project lies within the Traditional Territory of the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in. The Company understands the importance of the land and water to First Nations and is committed to building on its longstanding relationship with the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in. The Company also acknowledges and commits to building relationships with the First Nations of White River, Selkirk and Na-Cho Nyäk Dun whose Traditional Territories overlap or partially overlap with a portion of the Company's mineral tenures or the proposed access route to the Project. The Company will engage openly and consistently as the Project advances through assessment, permitting, and development. Ensuring the Project delivers lasting benefits to the communities in the region, and the entire Yukon, will be a fundamental consideration as the Project moves forward.
Qualified Persons
The scientific and technical information included in this news release was reviewed and approved by the Qualified Persons listed in Table 4.
Table 4: Qualified Persons
|Qualified Person
|Company
|Qualification
|Responsibility
|Brandon Chambers
|JDS Energy & Mining Inc. (JDS)
|P. Eng.
|Lead author, all sections except as shown below
|Gilles Arseneau
|ARSENEAU Consulting Services Inc.
|P. Geo.
|Geology, Mineral Resources
|Tysen Hantelmann
|JDS Energy & Mining Inc. (JDS)
|P. Eng.
|Mining, Economics
|Tad Crowie
|JDS Energy & Mining Inc. (JDS)
|P. Eng.
|Metallurgical Testing, Processing
|Michael Levy
|JDS Energy & Mining Inc. (JDS)
|P. E.
|Geotechnical Engineering
|Daniel Ruane
|Knight Piésold Ltd.
|P. Eng.
|TMF & WRMF design, Water Management, Environment & Permitting
About White Gold Corp.
The Company owns a portfolio of 15,364 quartz claims across 21 properties covering 305,102 hectares (3,051 km2) representing approximately 40% of the Yukon's emerging White Gold District. The Company's flagship White Gold Project hosts four near-surface gold deposits which collectively contain a resource estimate of 1,732,300 ounces of gold in indicated resources (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 grams per tonne gold) and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in inferred resources (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au) (see the Company's news release dated October 6, 2025)(1)(2). Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company's claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee Project owned by Talamore Mining (formerly Fuerte Metals) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino Project. The Company is strategically supported by major shareholders Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. For more information visit
(3) White Gold Corp. "White Gold Corp. Files Technical Report Demonstrating Significant 44% Increase in Indicated Resources to 1,732,300 oz Gold (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 g/t) and 13.4% Increase in Inferred Resources to 1,265,900 oz Gold (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t) at its Flagship White Gold Project, Yukon, Canada" Press Release 6 Oct, 2025.
(4) All numbers are rounded. Overall numbers may not be exact due to rounding.
Cautionary Statement Regarding the PEA
The reader is advised that the PEA summarized in this news release is only a conceptual study of the potential viability of the White Gold Project, and the economic and technical viability of the White Gold Project and its estimated Mineral Resources has not been demonstrated. The PEA is preliminary in nature and provides only an initial, high-level review of the White Gold Project's potential and design options; there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. The PEA conceptual mine plan and economic model include numerous assumptions and Mineral Resource estimates including Inferred Mineral Resource estimates. Inferred Mineral Resource estimates are considered to be too speculative geologically to have any economic considerations applied to such estimates. There is no guarantee that Inferred Mineral Resource estimates will be converted to Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources, or that Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources can be converted to Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, and as such there is no guarantee the White Gold Project economics described herein will be achieved. Mineral Resource estimates may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant risks, uncertainties and other factors, as more particularly described herein and to be described in the Technical Report.
In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, all Mineral Resource estimates disclosed or referenced in this news release have been prepared in accordance with the disclosure standards of and have been classified in accordance with CIM's "Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Reserves". Under Canadian securities rules, estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources may not form the basis of an economic analysis, except for a preliminary economic assessment as defined under NI 43-101. Investors are cautioned not to assume that part or all of an Inferred Mineral Resource exists or is economically or legally mineable.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to the future or estimated financial and operational performance of the White Gold Project under the PEA; the estimation of Mineral Resources and the realization of such mineral estimates; expectations with respect to updating the Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources with further drilling; the statements related to the PEA and other results of the PEA discussed in this news release, including, without limitation, project economics, financial and operational parameter such as expected production, cash costs, all-in sustaining costs, other costs, capital expenditures, cash flow, NPV, IRR, payback period and life of mine; planned drilling and exploration program and the timing and success of such activities, planned metallurgical test work; upside potential, opportunities for growth and expected next steps; potential gold and other metal recoveries; and the price of gold, and other commodities.
Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning general economic and industry conditions, applicable laws and regulations, commodity prices, the use of proceeds, and the future business and operational needs of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition to factors already discussed in this news release, such factors include, among others, risks relating to the Company's business, including possible variations in grade and recovery rates; uncertainties inherent to the conclusions of economic evaluations and economic studies; changes in project parameters, including schedule and budget, as plans continue to be refined; uncertainties with respect to actual results of current exploration activities; uncertainties inherent to the estimation of Mineral Resources, which may not be fully realized; uncertainties inherent with conducting business in foreign jurisdictions and uncertainties with the rule of law may impact the Company's activities; the impact of the conflicts in the Ukraine and the Middle-East and health emergencies, including resulting changes to the Company's supply chain and costs of supplies; product shortages; delivery and shipping issues; closures and/or failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; employees and contractors become infected with pathogens or being affected by the war; lost work hours; labour force shortages; fluctuations in metal and acid prices, toll rates and foreign exchange rates; limitation on insurance coverage; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; opposition by social and non-government organizations to mining projects; unanticipated title disputes; claims or litigation; cyber attacks and other cybersecurity risks; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in any other documents filed from time to time with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces and territories of Canada and available on SEDAR+ at . The reader has been cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors which may have been used. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended.
Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the respective management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
For Further Information, Please Contact:
David D'Onofrio
Chief Executive Officer
White Gold Corp.
(647) 930-1880
...
Request Meeting:
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Source: White Gold Corp.
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