Splendor Labs SA Launches Splendor Quantum Chain, A Live Layer-1 Blockchain For The Post-Quantum Era

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A new blockchain infrastructure platform for digital assets, real-world asset tokenization, financial applications and AI, with SPLD as its native coin

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, PANAMA, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Splendor Labs SA today announced the launch and live operation of Splendor Quantum Chain, a purpose-built Layer-1 blockchain designed around the security and infrastructure requirements of the next generation of digital systems.

Splendor Quantum Chain is the world's first live Layer-1 to combine native ML-DSA-65 signatures, ML-KEM-768 network security, dual ML-DSA/SLH-DSA verification, and RLNC-based resilient data transport within a single integrated post-quantum architecture.

The architecture, developed with patent-pending technology, places post-quantum protection directly into the network. It covers native transaction and block signing, protected node communications, multi-layer verification and resilient distribution of blockchain data.

The timing is significant. The development of cryptographically relevant quantum computing is expected to change the security assumptions behind today's public-key infrastructure. For blockchain networks, that affects the foundations of digital ownership, transaction authorization, identity and settlement. Splendor was designed around this long-term requirement rather than treating it as a future add-on.

The network is also built for the growing convergence of blockchain and traditional finance. Major institutions including BlackRock, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Citi, Franklin Templeton and Fidelity are developing digital-asset and tokenization initiatives. The resulting market is moving toward blockchain-based representations of real estate, funds, bonds, treasuries, private-market assets and other real-world assets.

Splendor Quantum Chain provides the underlying infrastructure for these applications, combining programmable assets, native token functionality and verifiable settlement. SPLD is the native coin of the network.

The same architecture is intended for emerging applications in AI and autonomous software, where systems may need to authenticate actions, exchange value and maintain verifiable records. Splendor's developer environment includes SQC-VM, native token modules, JavaScript and TypeScript SDKs, and a WebAssembly signer.

“We designed Splendor Quantum Chain around where we believe digital infrastructure is going, not simply where it is today,” said Todor Ivanov, Founder and CEO of Splendor Labs SA.

“The convergence of quantum computing, tokenized assets, institutional finance and autonomous software creates a completely different set of requirements for blockchain infrastructure. We built the technology to address those requirements at the protocol level, and the network is now live.”

“Our next phase is focused on the products and applications that can be built on this foundation.”

Splendor Labs SA is now expanding its ecosystem with applications spanning RWA tokenization, digital finance, quantum-secure payments, AI, rewards and other services built on Splendor Quantum Chain.

About Splendor Labs SA

Splendor Labs SA is a technology company developing Splendor Quantum Chain, a live Layer-1 blockchain focused on post-quantum authorization, programmable digital assets, resilient data infrastructure and verifiable settlement.

Native coin: SPLD

Website: splendor

Todor Ivanov

Splendor Labs SA

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Splendor Labs SA Launches Splendor Quantum Chain, a Live Layer-1 Blockchain for the Post-Quantum Era News Provided By Splendor Labs SA September 25, 2026, 10:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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