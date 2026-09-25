Abilitypath Announces 35Th Annual Authors Luncheon Featuring Three New York Times Bestselling Authors

AbilityPath

35th Annual Authors Luncheon Featuring Three New York Times Bestselling Authors

- Bryan Neider, CEO of AbilityPathPALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PALO ALTO, Calif. - September 25, 2026 - AbilityPath will celebrate the 35th anniversary of its annual Authors Luncheon on Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Terrace by AbilityPath, the organization's own event venue, in Palo Alto, California.The milestone event will bring together acclaimed authors Alka Joshi, Evelyn Skye and David Pogue for an engaging conversation about their latest works, creative journeys and the inspiration behind the stories that have captivated readers around the world.Joshi is a New York Times bestselling historical fiction author known for The Henna Artist and the Jaipur Trilogy. Skye is a New York Times bestselling author whose novels include The Hundred Loves of Juliet and The Incredible Kindness of Paper. Pogue is an Emmy Award-winning correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning and a New York Times bestselling author whose latest book, Apple: The First 50 Years, chronicles the people, products and pivotal moments behind the iconic company.Returning host Maureen Langan-a comedian, broadcaster and TEDx speaker-will moderate the author panel. Guests will also enjoy cocktails, lunch, an art store featuring work by artists with developmental disabilities in AbilityPath's Creative Arts Program, and an opportunity to meet the featured authors and have their books signed.“For 35 years, the Authors Luncheon has brought the Bay Area community together through a shared love of books while generating vital support for programs benefiting people with developmental disabilities and their families,” said Bryan Neider, CEO of AbilityPath.“We are grateful to our dedicated event committee, the incredible authors, and our generous community of longtime supporters who make AbilityPath's work possible.”The luncheon takes place during National Disability Employment Awareness Month, observed each October to recognize the contributions of workers with disabilities and promote inclusive hiring practices nationwide. Among the many programs supported by the Authors Luncheon are AbilityPath's employment services, which help adults with developmental disabilities learn skills, find jobs and build careers throughout the Bay Area.One of AbilityPath's premier fundraising events, the Authors Luncheon raises nearly $400,000 annually to support programs and services for children and adults with developmental disabilities. This year's 35th Anniversary Circle includes lead sponsor Laurie T. Jarrett and an anonymous supporter. Throughout its history, the event has raised over $7 million to help create opportunities for greater independence, connection and belonging.Event Details35th Annual AbilityPath Authors LuncheonSaturday, October 17, 202611 a.m.–3 p.m.The Terrace by AbilityPath3864 Middlefield RoadPalo Alto, CA 94303The program will include registration, book store, coffee and a signature cocktail from 11 a.m. to noon; lunch, the program and author panel from noon to 2:30 p.m.; and a book signing from 2:30 to 3 p.m.Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at .About AbilityPathAbilityPath provides a lifetime of programs for children, adults and seniors with developmental disabilities and their families throughout the greater Bay Area, including therapeutic, educational, vocational, and family support services. AbilityPath also owns and operates The Terrace by AbilityPath, a Palo Alto event venue that helps generate revenue in support of its programs. Through innovative programs and community partnerships, AbilityPath is creating world where people of all abilities are fully accepted, respected and included. To learn more, visit abilitypath.

Elisabeth Handler

PRxDigital

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AbilityPath Announces 35th Annual Authors Luncheon Featuring Three New York Times Bestselling Authors News Provided By PRxDigital September 25, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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