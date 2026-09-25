BBNX Stock Drop Alert: Beta Bionics Stock Plummets 37% After Medical Device Safety Issues Revealed BFA Law Notifies Investors Of The Imminent November 3 Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Beta Bionics investors after its stock plummeted over 37% because Beta Bionics allegedly misled investors about the safety, efficacy, and commercial success of its iLet medical device, potentially violating the federal securities laws.

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

If you invested in Beta Bionics, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: .

Key Details of the Beta Bionics ($BBNX) Class Action:



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 3, 2026

Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud alleging that Beta Bionics misled investors about the safety of its iLet medical device

Largest Alleged Stock Drop: January 8–9, 2026 – 37% Stock Drop

Court: U.S. District Court for the Central District of California Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Investors have until November 3, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Beta Bionics common stock. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. It is captioned Holtzman v. Beta Bionics, Inc., No. 26-cv-9999.

Why is Beta Bionics Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Beta Bionics is a commercial-stage medical device company that offers an automated insulin delivery system for the treatment of diabetes, known as the iLet Bionic Pancreas insulin pump (“iLet”), launched in 2023. The iLet is an insulin delivery system for treatment of diabetes types 1 and 2 that purports to be fully autonomous, determining 100% of insulin doses without manual carbohydrate counting or correction calculations by the user.

The complaint alleges that Beta Bionics falsely touted“the superior clinical outcomes of the iLet” and that healthcare professionals“are seeing good results from their patients and becoming more comfortable prescribing the iLet.”

However, the complaint alleges that in June 2025, the FDA issued Beta Bionics a Form 483 detailing more than 18,000 unreported complaints from iLet users since its launch. The complaints concerned, allegedly, cases of life-threatening hypoglycemia due to iLet's aggressive insulin dosing algorithm which Beta Biotics failed to investigate or take corrective actions to address.

Why did Beta Bionics' Stock Drop?

On January 8, 2026, after hours, Beta Bionics announced that a key business metric-the number of new patients starting iLet treatment, or“new patient starts”-had missed analyst estimates by nearly 10%. As alleged, this news caused the price of Beta Bionics stock to decline by $11.85 per share, or 37%, from a closing price of $31.99 per share on January 8, 2026 to a closing price of $20.14 per share on January 9, 2026.

Then, on February 24, 2026, the FDA publicly released a 10-page warning letter, which it had previously sent to Beta Bionics, stating that the Company failed to report instances of hypoglycemia caused by iLet malfunctions. As alleged, this news caused the price of Beta Bionics stock to decline by $0.66, or 4.9%, from a closing price of $13.55 per share on February 24, 2026 to a closing price of $12.89 per share on February 25, 2026.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Beta Bionics, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360, and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

BFA's notable successes include a recovery of over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit .

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.