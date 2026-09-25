Arunachal Governor Stresses Stronger Civil-Military Coordination, Highlights State's Strategic Significance

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Sep 25 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Friday underscored the strategic importance of the state and called for further strengthening civil-military coordination to enhance security and development in the frontier state.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 101 Area, Lt Gen Mohit Waghwa, called on the Governor at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar on Friday. A Lok Bhavan official said that during the interaction with Lt Gen Waghwa, the Governor said close coordination among the Armed Forces, state government, and civil administration was essential for effective disaster response and public welfare initiatives.

He also suggested enhancing transit routes, communication networks, and administrative infrastructure to support troop movement and border area logistics.

The meeting focused on logistics and administrative support, civil-military coordination, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) mechanisms in the Northeast, the official said.

The Governor commended the pivotal role of 101 Area, headquartered in Shillong, in ensuring seamless combat logistics and operational coordination across the region.

He appreciated the Command's prompt and professional response during natural disasters, including floods and landslides, where timely rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts have brought invaluable support to affected communities.

The Governor urged the GOC to further strengthen welfare measures for ex-servicemen and Veer Naris, with particular emphasis on improving access to the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and empanelling of state healthcare institutions.

He also highlighted the importance of facilitating access to other welfare programmes, including resettlement and skill development initiatives, educational assistance for children of ex-servicemen, pension-related services, and reemployment of veterans, as provisions provided by the state government.

Lt Gen Parnaik (Retd) suggested regular awareness camps, medical outreach activities in remote areas, and closer coordination with the Rajya Sainik Board and Zila Sainik Boards to ensure that every eligible veteran and family member avails benefits and entitlements provided by the government.

The GOC assured the Governor about the Indian Army's continued commitment to maintaining close coordination and extending all possible support for the security, development, and well-being of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.