Samourai Wallet Co-Founder's New Transfer Followed 30-Day Hold

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Samourai Wallet co-founder Keonne Rodriguez says he is facing yet another prison transfer after a drug treatment program at FCI McKean was deactivated, threatening the availability of the rehabilitation program he had been counting on to potentially shorten his sentence.

Rodriguez, who is serving a five-year federal term following a guilty plea tied to an alleged unlicensed money-transmitting business, said on X that McKean's warden told program participants that Rodriguez and roughly 70 others would be moved to institutions where treatment would still be available. He entered the program because completing it could reduce his sentence by up to a year.

Keonne Rodriguez says FCI McKean shut down the drug treatment program he relied on for possible sentence reduction. Rodriguez claims McKean officials told program participants-him and about 70 others-that they would be transferred to facilities where treatment remains available. The transfer risk comes alongside broader U.S. legislative efforts to clarify whether non-custodial crypto developers should be treated as financial intermediaries. Congressional momentum for the CLARITY Act has stalled recently after a failed Senate effort to advance the bill.

Key takeawaysRehabilitation disruption at FCI McKean

Rodriguez said the most recent setback began when the program at FCI McKean was deactivated. He wrote that McKean's warden informed the group that he and dozens of other participants would be moved to different federal facilities where treatment is still offered.

According to Rodriguez, his decision to enter the program was driven by the potential sentencing benefit: completing the treatment could, he said, reduce his term by as much as a year. With the program turned off at McKean, the practical question for him is whether the next facility will keep the promised pathway to sentence reduction within reach.

Earlier, Rodriguez described the movement between prisons as far more punishing than the distance might suggest. In a letter published by The Rage, he called the transition from FPC Morgantown to McKean the“absolute worst 30 days” of his life and said his request to make the roughly four-hour trip himself was denied.

From Morgantown to a“federal transfer” flow

Rodriguez's account depicts a system built around transfers rather than continuity of routine. He said inmates leaving Morgantown were placed in ankle shackles and handcuffs attached to waist chains. He then described being taken by bus to an airport and flown to the Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City.

At the Federal Transfer Center, Rodriguez said he was housed with prisoners from different security classifications and spent much of his time locked in a cell. He described the experience in stark, prison-era language, saying he wondered whether“all the circles of hell” were contained within the federal transfer facility.

He also said that eventually he was assigned a cell with an inmate serving a murder sentence and that he was given only part of a foam mattress. Rodriguez stated that the setup left part of his body resting on a metal bunk overnight.

Rodriguez later faced another major procedural milestone: he is serving time after pleading guilty in a case involving Samourai Wallet's operations. The U.S. Department of Justice said in a release that Rodriguez and co-founder William Lonergan Hill transmitted more than $237 million in criminal proceeds through the service.

Sentencing context and what Rodriguez claims is at stake

Rodriguez is currently serving a five-year sentence, and he has been vocal about conditions and the operational uncertainty that comes with prison transfers. The new claim about McKean's treatment program matters because it directly affects whether he can stay enrolled in a structured course that, he says, could reduce his sentence.

His account also underscores a broader reality for incarcerated people: even when rehabilitation is available at one facility, a change in programming can force a relocation-sometimes on short notice-where eligibility and access may differ.

Rodriguez's statements also echo a theme that has repeatedly appeared in federal criminal cases involving crypto: the practical consequences of how a defendant's sentence interacts with institutional rules, program availability, and transfer logistics.

Legislative backdrop: developer protections still unresolved

The prison news arrives while lawmakers continue wrestling with how U.S. rules apply to crypto developers, particularly in situations where developers do not control users' assets.

According to a recent report on the CLARITY Act, the latest Senate draft retained provisions intended to protect non-controlling developers from certain money-transmission requirements under the Bank Secrecy Act. However, the legislative effort has not advanced smoothly: Cointelegraph reported that the Senate failed to advance the CLARITY Act on Sept. 15 after a procedural vote fell short of the 60 votes needed to move the legislation forward.

That contrast-ongoing legal uncertainty for developers in Washington alongside Rodriguez's real-world account of how institutions can change course-highlights a persistent issue for the industry: while policy debates continue, compliance expectations remain uneven, and the consequences can extend well beyond code and into enforcement and sentencing.

The CLARITY Act's stalled progress means that questions about regulatory treatment-especially around whether certain developer behaviors could be interpreted as financial intermediation-remain unresolved for the moment. Even if the bill's drafting language includes protective measures, the key uncertainty for builders and users is whether legislation will actually move, and how any final framework would be applied.

For Rodriguez, the immediate thing to watch is whether his next facility preserves access to the treatment program he says could reduce his sentence. More broadly, industry readers should monitor how the CLARITY Act debate evolves in the Senate, because the outcome will shape how investors, developers, and compliance teams plan for what the law requires.

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