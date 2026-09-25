VEON Capital Markets Day 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event and Registration Details

Dubai and New York, September 25, 2026 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON” or“the Company”), today announces registration details for its Capital Markets Day, to be held on Monday, November 16, 2026, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City.

The event will begin promptly at 11:00 ET and will feature presentations from VEON's senior management on the Company's strategic priorities, business performance, outlook and approach to long-term value creation. Participants are invited to attend in person or join virtually via webcast.

In-person attendance

Nasdaq MarketSite

151 West 43rd Street, 10th Floor, Times Square, New York, NY 10036

Monday, November 16, 2026, 11:00 ET.

Attendees should arrive by 10:30 ET to allow time for registration and security checks.

In-person attendance at the Capital Markets Day is subject to prior registration and confirmation. Investors and analysts wishing to attend in person may email to .... Participants are encouraged to register at their earliest convenience and no later than Friday, November 6, 2026. Confirmed attendees will be required to present a valid photo ID upon arrival.

Registration details will be shared with Nasdaq for access coordination. Registered attendees will receive a separate Nasdaq access link approximately 24 hours before the event with instructions for ID registration, verification, and building entry. Attendees must complete these steps in advance and bring valid government-issued photo ID for entry.

Virtual participation

Virtual participants are required to register for the event via the webcast link provided:

A webcast replay and related presentation materials will be available on VEON's investor relations website after the event.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services over 150 million connectivity and more than 205 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit:

Contact information

VEON

Investor Relations

...