Vietnam Paper Machinery Imports 2023-2026: Key Demand Trends, Supplier Opportunities And Market Growth Outlook

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vietnam's paper machinery demand is rising as packaging and tissue producers expand and automate, creating import opportunities for efficient, smart and eco-friendly equipment

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Paper Machinery Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The newly released Vietnam Paper Machinery Import Guide 2023-2026 provides paper machinery manufacturers, exporters, equipment suppliers, trading companies, and investors with actionable intelligence for expanding into Vietnam. The guide examines Vietnam's paper machinery industry, import market, leading importers, supply sources, investment environment, and emerging demand for advanced production equipment.

Designed to improve customer acquisition and market-entry planning, the publication profiles Vietnam's top 10 paper machinery importing companies. These organizations include professional machinery importers, major paper manufacturing groups, industrial equipment distributors, and equipment integration providers. Company profiles feature available contact information and detailed import records, including import volume, value, pricing, countries of origin, and principal suppliers. Supporting Excel data enables users to screen companies, manage prospect groups, and conduct targeted business development.

Vietnam Paper Machinery Industry Outlook

Vietnam's paper machinery market has maintained steady growth, supported by industrialization, e-commerce expansion, food packaging demand, export manufacturing, and rising consumption of household paper. Investment is concentrated in packaging paper, corrugated paper, tissue products, and specialty paper, with manufacturers building new production lines and upgrading existing facilities.

Demand is increasing for pulping systems, high-speed paper machines, automated control systems, converting equipment, energy-efficient production lines, and environmental protection technology. Paper mills are seeking greater productivity, lower energy consumption, improved product quality, and stronger compliance with environmental requirements.

Domestic machinery production remains concentrated on relatively simple equipment and components, including paper cutters, slitting machines, embossing equipment, processing machinery, and auxiliary systems. Local manufacturers have limited capacity to supply complete production lines and advanced automation solutions. As a result, Vietnam continues to depend heavily on imported mid-to-high-end paper machinery.

Paper Machinery Import Market Records Strong Growth

Vietnam's paper machinery imports are rising as producers expand capacity and modernize operations. Approximately 25 Vietnamese importers purchased paper machinery from overseas suppliers in 2024, generating a total import value of US$39.22 million.

From January through October 2025, Vietnam's paper machinery imports reached approximately US$50.43 million, representing year-on-year growth of about 43.5%. China was the largest source market, accounting for approximately 87.2% of imports during the period. The Netherlands and Sweden followed with shares of approximately 4.3% and 2.5%, respectively.

Continued growth is expected as Vietnam's packaging, tissue, corrugated paper, and specialty paper industries expand. High-speed, intelligent, energy-saving, and environmentally responsible machinery is projected to lead future import demand, creating opportunities for international equipment manufacturers, component suppliers, engineering companies, and after-sales service providers.

Foreign Investment Opportunities in Vietnam

Vietnam offers a favorable environment for foreign investment in machinery manufacturing, equipment distribution, engineering services, and technology integration. Key advantages include political stability, sustained economic development, competitive labor costs, extensive port infrastructure, and a strategic location in Southeast Asia.

The country's participation in regional and international trade agreements, including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, also supports access to broader export markets. Vietnam has signed or is negotiating 19 free trade agreements, strengthening its role in regional manufacturing and supply chains.

Foreign investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises in the paper machinery sector, subject to applicable investment, licensing, land, tax, environmental, and technology regulations. Eligible projects may qualify for corporate income tax incentives, import-duty exemptions for approved machinery and technology, preferential land arrangements, or technological innovation support.

Key Features of the Vietnam Paper Machinery Import Guide



Top importer profiles: Information on 10 leading Vietnamese paper machinery importers, including paper groups, equipment distributors, professional importers, and system integrators.

Detailed import intelligence: Import quantity, value, pricing, source markets, and major supplier information covering 2023-2026.

Market-oriented analysis: Insights into Vietnam's paper machinery demand, import structure, supply sources, industry development, and investment environment.

Practical customer acquisition: Contact information and structured Excel data for efficient prospect screening, account management, and targeted outreach. Broad commercial value: Relevant to paper machinery manufacturers, component producers, technology providers, engineering contractors, exporters, distributors, trading companies, and investment institutions.

The Vietnam Paper Machinery Import Guide 2023-2026 helps international suppliers identify qualified customers, monitor market trends, evaluate competitive conditions, and develop effective Vietnam market-entry strategies. By combining importer data with industry, trade, and investment analysis, the guide supports more informed sales planning, regional supply chain decisions, risk management, and long-term business development in Vietnam's expanding paper industry.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Paper Machinery Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Paper Machinery Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Paper Machinery Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Paper Machinery Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Paper Machinery in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Paper Machinery in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Paper Machinery in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Paper Machinery in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Paper Machinery in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Paper Machinery in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 List of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company 1

4.1.1 Introduction to Company 1

4.1.2 Import Status of Company 1, 2023-2026

4.2 Company 2

4.2.1 Introduction to Company 2

4.2.2 Import Status of Company 2, 2023-2026

4.3 Company 3

4.3.1 Introduction to Company 3

4.3.2 Import Status of Company 3, 2023-2026

4.4 Company 4

4.4.1 Introduction to Company 4

4.4.2 Import Status of Company 4, 2023-2026

4.5 Company 5

4.5.1 Introduction to Company 5

4.5.2 Import Status of Company 5, 2023-2026

4.6 Company 6

4.6.1 Introduction to Company 6

4.6.2 Import Status of Company 6, 2023-2026

4.7 Company 7

4.7.1 Introduction to Company 7

4.7.2 Import Status of Company 7, 2023-2026

4.8 Company 8

4.8.1 Introduction to Company 8

4.8.2 Import Status of Company 8, 2023-2026

4.9 Company 9

4.9.1 Introduction to Company 9

4.9.2 Import Status of Company 9, 2023-2026

4.10 Company 10

4.10.1 Introduction to Company 10

4.10.2 Import Status of Company 10, 2023-2026

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts

Chart 2023-2026 Paper Machinery Market Size in Vietnam

Chart 2023-2026 Paper Machinery Import Market Size in Vietnam

Chart 2023-2026 Major Import Sources of Vietnam's Paper Machinery

Chart 2023 Paper Machinery Import Companies and Total Import Value

Chart 2024 Paper Machinery Import Companies and Total Import Value

Chart 2025 Paper Machinery Import Companies and Total Import Value

Chart 2026 Paper Machinery Import Companies and Total Import Value

Chart List of the Top 10 Importing Companies in 2026

Chart Company 1 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 1, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 1, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 1, 2023-2026

Chart Company 2 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 2, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 2, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 2, 2023-2026

Chart Company 3 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 3, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 3, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 3, 2023-2026

Chart Company 4 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 4, 2023-2026

Chart Main Import Sources of Company 4, 2023-2026

Chart Main Suppliers of Company 4, 2023-2026

Chart Company 5 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 5, 2023-2026

Chart Main Import Sources of Company 5, 2023-2026

Chart Main Suppliers of Company 5, 2023-2026

Chart Company 6 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 6, 2023-2026

Chart Main Import Sources of Company 6, 2023-2026

Chart Main Suppliers of Company 6, 2023-2026

Chart Company 7 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 7, 2023-2026

Chart Main Import Sources of Company 7, 2023-2026

Chart Main Suppliers of Company 7, 2023-2026

Chart Company 8 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 8, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 8, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 8, 2023-2026

Chart Company 9 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 9, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 9, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 9, 2023-2026

Chart Company 10 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 10, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 10, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 10, 2023-2026

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