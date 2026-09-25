403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dubai Land Department Brings 'Dubai RE Connect' To Bengaluru To Expand Real Estate Investment
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Building on its New Delhi and Mumbai engagements and strengthening direct outreach to investors in India Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn
-
The event brought together investors, business leaders, developers and brokers for direct insight into market opportunities, Dubai's regulatory environment and services supporting the investment journey.
Dubai recorded 104 completed real estate projects valued at more than AED 111 billion in H1 2026, alongside the delivery of 24,537 new units.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment