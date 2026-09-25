Dubai Land Department Brings 'Dubai RE Connect' To Bengaluru To Expand Real Estate Investment

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Building on its New Delhi and Mumbai engagements and strengthening direct outreach to investors in India Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The event brought together investors, business leaders, developers and brokers for direct insight into market opportunities, Dubai's regulatory environment and services supporting the investment journey. Dubai recorded 104 completed real estate projects valued at more than AED 111 billion in H1 2026, alongside the delivery of 24,537 new units.

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Dubai,September 2026: Dubai Land Department DLD visited the 'Dubai RE connect' event in Bengaluru, India, continuing its direct engagement with the country's investor and business communities. The event brought together investors, business leaders, and industry professionals with government entities, developers, and market representatives, providing firsthand insight into investment opportunities across Dubai's real estate market, its regulatory framework, and the services supporting the investor journey.

The Bengaluru event followed previous editions held in New Delhi and Mumbai, reflecting DLD's commitment to strengthening engagement with the Indian investor community. It provided a comprehensive overview of Dubai's real estate market, supported by official data and insights into its regulatory and digital ecosystem, while creating broader connections between the business and real estate communities of Dubai and India.

The initiative aligns with the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, which aims to strengthen market attractiveness and competitiveness while encouraging long-term, value-driven investment. The strategy targets AED 1 trillion in real estate transaction value and seeks to increase the sector's contribution to Dubai's economy to AED 73 billion, supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the emirate's broader long-term urban and social development goals.

Held at Conrad Bengaluru, the event brought together Dubai Land Department, Dubai Chambers, developers, investors, brokers, and real estate professionals, with a particular focus on major investors, high-net-worth individuals, business leaders, and industry experts.

DLD underpinned the importance of the Bengaluru engagement in strengthening direct connections with India's investor and business communities, emphasising that the initiative aims to provide investors with a comprehensive view of Dubai's real estate market and its opportunities directly from official sources. It would also introduce them to an ecosystem built on clear regulation, rights protection, transparent market data and digital services that make the investment journey more efficient and accessible from anywhere in the world. DLD's focus remains on advancing a market built on trust and transparency, while equipping investors with the information and tools required to make informed decisions and participate in Dubai's long-term growth.

A Market Expanding Alongside Demand:

The visit took place as Dubai's real estate sector continued to expand its capacity to meet demand and attract investment. In the first half of 2026, 104 real estate projects were completed, a 38.7% increase from the same period in 2025. Their total value exceeded AED 111 billion, up 52%, while 24,537 new units were delivered, up 36%.

These indicators reinforce the message presented by Dubai Land Department in Bengaluru: Dubai continues to expand its real estate supply and long-term development pipeline within an investment environment supported by regulatory clarity, rights protection, accessible market data and integrated digital services.

DLD also showcased initiatives designed to enhance the customer and investor experience, including the 'Preliminary Registration' platform, 'Tamleek+' and the 'First Home Ownership' programme. By the end of June 2026, the programme had enabled more than 3,200 residents to purchase their first homes in Dubai, with a total sales value exceeding AED 5 billion.

Other initiatives highlighted during the event included flexible rent payment solutions, the 'Dubai REST' app and frameworks supporting Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

An Enduring Investment Partnership:

The Bengaluru event builds on the longstanding economic and investment relationship between the UAE and India, as well as Indian investors' strong participation in Dubai's real estate market. It also reflects the close trade and community links between the two countries and growing cooperation across sectors including technology and finance.

Through 'Dubai RE connect,' Dubai Land Department continues to bring official market insights directly to investors in key international markets. The initiative creates direct channels for engagement, helps investors better understand Dubai's real estate opportunities and supports informed investment decisions, while strengthening connections between the real estate and business communities of Dubai and India.