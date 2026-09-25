Alliance Of Small Island States (AOSIS) Leaders Call For Stronger Action On Priorities Of Small Island States

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

AOSIS Leaders' Meeting 2026 was held this morning in New York, bringing together Heads of State and Government of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) to discuss priorities and challenges facing Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The meeting was held at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Singapore.

Opened by the President of Palau and Chair of AOSIS, H.E. Surangel S. Whipps Jr., the meeting provided an opportunity for Leaders to assess progress on key issues affecting SIDS and strengthen AOSIS' collective position on climate change, ocean governance, sustainable development and international financing.

Discussions also focused on preparations for COP31, the first Conference of the Parties to the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement and the 2027 SDG Summit.

President Dr Patrick Herminie participated in the discussions, which also considered progress made since the 2025 AOSIS Leaders' Declaration and priorities for the next phase of action. This was an opportunity for Leaders to assess progress on key issues affecting SIDS and strengthen AOSIS' collective position on climate change, ocean governance, sustainable development and international financing.

Speaking during the session on strengthening AOSIS priorities for the next phase of action, President Herminie stressed the need to move from global commitments to practical implementation for SIDS. He highlighted progress on issues including the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI), the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS (ABAS) and the International Court of Justice proceedings, while noting that gaps remain between international commitments and their implementation.

The President also highlighted Seychelles' work towards implementing the BBNJ Agreement on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity beyond national jurisdiction.

President Herminie concluded by stressing the importance of AOSIS remaining united in turning international commitments into practical outcomes for all Small Island Developing States.

The meeting was held on the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

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