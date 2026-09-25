Creative Biolabs Expands Custom Nucleic Acid Production Support For Gene Therapy Research

MENAFN - GetNews) Creative Biolabs expands integrated custom production capabilities for oligonucleotides, siRNA, and antisense oligonucleotides, helping researchers turn complex gene therapy designs into project-specified, research-use materials.

New York, USA - September 25, 2026 - As gene therapy research expands beyond conventional vectors into siRNA, antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), and other engineered nucleic acids, researchers face a practical challenge: translating increasingly complex molecular designs into well-characterized, research-use materials with the required purity, modification chemistry, and analytical characterization.

Creative Biolabs addresses this challenge through custom production services designed to connect molecular design with downstream gene therapy research.

Turning Oligonucleotide Designs into Research-Ready Materials

Successful nucleic acid research depends on more than obtaining the correct sequence. Purity, chemical modifications, stability, and compatibility with downstream experiments can all influence research outcomes.

Creative Biolabs provides custom oligonucleotide synthesis services for DNA and RNA oligonucleotides, supporting projects from sequence design and synthesis through purification and analytical characterization. Researchers can select production specifications according to sequence complexity, scale, purity requirements, and intended research applications.

This flexibility is particularly useful when standard, off-the-shelf oligonucleotides cannot accommodate specialized experimental designs.

Custom Modifications Extend Nucleic Acid Functionality

Chemical modification is another important consideration when researchers need to modify oligonucleotide properties or introduce specific experimental functions.

Creative Biolabs offers custom oligonucleotide modification services covering nucleobase, sugar, backbone, and terminal modifications, along with labeling and conjugation strategies. Available approaches include 2'-O-methyl and 2'-fluoro modifications, locked nucleic acid chemistries, phosphorothioate linkages, fluorescent labels, biotin, PEG linkers, and targeting ligands.

Rather than selecting modifications independently, researchers should define the intended biological application first. For example, an oligonucleotide intended for cellular tracking may prioritize fluorescent labeling, whereas a molecule being investigated for enhanced stability may require modifications targeting nuclease resistance.

Supporting siRNA and ASO Research with Purpose-Built Production

Specialized nucleic acid modalities introduce additional production considerations. For custom siRNA synthesis, researchers may need to coordinate sequence design, chemical modification, purification, and analytical quality assessment with the intended gene-silencing experiment.

Similarly, custom antisense oligonucleotide synthesis requires project-specific decisions about sequence length, backbone chemistry, modification patterns, purity, and downstream delivery requirements.

A practical approach is to establish three parameters before production begins: the biological target, the intended experimental system, and the required molecular properties. Defining these factors early can help align synthesis and modification strategies with subsequent functional studies.

Connecting Production with Broader Gene Therapy Research

Custom production represents one part of Creative Biolabs' broader gene therapy capabilities. The company supports research involving viral vectors, oligonucleotides, siRNA, ASOs, mRNA, circRNA, delivery technologies, assay development, and preclinical research.

By connecting custom nucleic acid production with downstream research capabilities, Creative Biolabs provides researchers with a flexible route from an initial molecular concept toward experimentally testable materials and subsequent evaluation.

Researchers developing oligonucleotide, siRNA, ASO, or other nucleic acid research programs can explore Creative Biolabs' gene therapy production and research solutions at .

About Creative Biolabs

Creative Biolabs provides customized gene therapy research solutions spanning nucleic acid production, modification, delivery, assay development, and preclinical evaluation, supporting researchers in evaluating complex therapeutic concepts in research settings. For research use only.