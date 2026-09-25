Signpx Launches All-In-One Digital Signage Platform, Pairing Free Open-Source Access With Enterprise-Grade Cloud Tools

MENAFN - GetNews) New Singapore-based platform helps retailers, restaurants, offices, and schools turn any screen into a remotely managed display - no IT department required

SINGAPORE - September 25, 2026 - Signpx, a Singapore-based technology company, today announced the official launch of its digital signage platform, built to help retailers, restaurants, corporate offices, schools, healthcare providers, and small businesses turn any screen into a dynamic, remotely managed display. As organizations increasingly look for digital signage software free of costly licenses, long-term contracts, and complicated IT projects, Signpx delivers a streamlined path that scales gracefully from a single lobby screen to thousands of displays across multiple locations and time zones.

For teams that prefer a flexible, open source digital signage approach, Signpx offers deployment options that respect existing investments - including support for environments running community platforms such as Screenly OSE. Businesses currently evaluating Screenly OSE as a low-cost entry point can adopt Signpx's managed cloud tier later without replacing their screens, media players, or networking equipment, preserving both budget and workflow continuity while gaining enterprise features like centralized scheduling, user permissions, and real-time screen monitoring.

The platform is engineered to work with virtually any modern digital signage hardware, from low-cost Android sticks and Raspberry Pi devices to commercial-grade media players and System-on-Chip smart displays from major display manufacturers. Customers simply connect their existing screens to the internet, pair them with their Signpx account, and begin publishing content within minutes - a plug-and-play experience designed for marketing and operations teams rather than specialized technicians, dramatically lowering the total cost of ownership.

At the heart of the solution is a lightweight digital signage player application that runs quietly in the background on each screen. The player supports automatic updates, offline content caching, watchdog recovery, and frame-accurate synchronized playback across multi-screen video walls, ensuring that published schedules keep running smoothly even if the local internet connection briefly drops. Updates roll out silently, so storefronts and branch locations stay current without any manual intervention.

Central to the experience is Signpx's browser-based digital signage software, which gives marketing teams a drag-and-drop canvas for building layouts, scheduling playlists across regions and time zones, and managing multi-zone screens that mix video, images, menu boards, social media feeds, and live data widgets such as weather, news, and queue information. Reviewers and early customers alike frequently cite the platform's balance of power and simplicity as a reason it belongs on any shortlist of the best digital signage software available today. A real-time monitoring dashboard shows the online status of every screen at a glance, while role-based permissions let franchise owners, store managers, and corporate marketers collaborate on content without interfering with each other's work.

Early adopters are deploying Signpx across a wide range of scenarios: retail chains pushing location-specific promotions, quick-service restaurants updating menu boards and daypart pricing, corporate campuses broadcasting internal communications, schools displaying timetables and emergency notices, and clinics sharing waiting-room information. Because content can be scheduled weeks in advance and updated instantly from anywhere, organizations replace hours of manual poster changes with a few clicks - and keep every screen on-brand, on-message, and on time.

In a market filled with digital signage companies promising lengthy enterprise contracts and months of onboarding, Signpx differentiates itself through transparent pricing, rapid setup, and responsive human support. A free tier lets small businesses and hobbyists publish to a limited number of screens at no cost, while paid plans unlock advanced scheduling, multi-user collaboration, API access, and priority support - making professional-grade digital signage accessible to organizations of every size, from a single neighborhood café to a multinational franchise network.

“Businesses shouldn't need an IT department or a six-figure budget to communicate with their customers on screens,” said Jerry Ho of Signpx.“We built Signpx so that a coffee shop owner and a global retail chain can use the same powerful tools - starting free, and growing only when they need to. Our goal is to make digital signage as easy to manage as updating a social media profile, while giving larger teams the security, reliability, and control they expect from an enterprise platform.”

Signpx is available now. New users can create an account, connect a screen, and publish their first playlist within minutes at no cost. The platform is designed with security in mind, featuring encrypted connections between players and the cloud, role-based access control, and detailed activity logs so administrators always know who changed what, and when.

About Signpx

Signpx is a Singapore-based digital signage company headquartered at Marina Bay Financial Centre, 10 Marina Boulevard, Singapore 018983. The company provides cloud-based digital signage software, media player applications, and managed display solutions for retail, hospitality, corporate, education, healthcare, and public-space environments. Signpx's mission is to make professional screen communication simple, affordable, and accessible to organizations of every size, anywhere in the world.