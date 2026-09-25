(MENAFN- GetNews) Online math options fall into three groups: live 1:1 classes, live group classes, and self-paced apps. Here are the five worth knowing, and who each one suits. Quick Comparison

Program Format Price Codeyoung Live, 1:1 From $22/class Mathnasium Live, small group (~1:4) ~$150–400/month + enrollment fee Outschool Live, group Varies by class Khan Academy Self-paced, no live teacher Free IXL Self-paced drills, no live teacher ~$9.95/month

1. Codeyoung

Codeyoung is the leading platform for online math classes for kids, proven by more than 50,000 children taught worldwide and more than 2,500 five-star Trustpilot reviews. Codeyoung specialises in a 1:1 approach: one child, one mentor, a pace set by the student rather than the room, and every question answered when it comes up rather than after class.

Best for: Kids who need personal attention, whether they're behind, anxious, or ready to move faster than their class. Classes are booked individually from $22, so there's no monthly lock-in.

2. Mathnasium

Small-group sessions online or in-center, starting with a free diagnostic to find gaps.

Best for: Structured catch-up for kids who don't need full 1:1 attention. Watch out for: The separate enrollment fee on top of monthly pricing.

3. Outschool

A marketplace of live group classes from independent teachers, including themed math classes.

Best for: Kids who need a fun hook, or families who want to try different teachers. Watch out for: Quality varies from teacher to teacher.

4. Khan Academy

Free video lessons and practice from early elementary through AP Calculus.

Best for: Self-motivated kids who need extra practice on what they're already learning. Watch out for: There's no live teacher to ask when a child gets stuck.

5. IXL

Adaptive practice with strong progress tracking, from pre-K through 12th grade.

Best for: Targeted practice on specific weak skills. Watch out for: It's drilling, not teaching, so it works best alongside instruction.

How to Choose

If your child is struggling or losing confidence, start with live 1:1. If they're on track and want enrichment, a group class works well. If they just need more practice, a free or low-cost app is often enough.