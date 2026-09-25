President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Received Prime Minister Of Tajikistan

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On September 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda.

Stating that Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are friendly and brotherly countries, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the existing opportunities for further developing bilateral cooperation. He stressed the importance of his visits to Tajikistan and those of the President of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan, as well as other mutual visits at various levels, in expanding bilateral relations.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Kokhir Rasulzoda's visit to Azerbaijan creates an opportunity to discuss issues on the bilateral agenda, including transport and logistics, economic cooperation, and increasing trade turnover.

Expressing gratitude for the reception and hospitality extended to him, Kokhir Rasulzoda conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked the Prime Minister to convey his regards to the Tajik head of state as well. The head of state fondly recalled his meetings and conversations with Emomali Rahmon in Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, as well as on the sidelines of international events.

Emphasizing that Tajikistan highly values its relations of friendship and strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, Kokhir Rasulzoda said that, thanks to the strong political will and trust-based dialogue of the presidents of the two countries, bilateral cooperation has entered a new stage of development. In this regard, the Prime Minister recalled the“Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Tajikistan,” signed by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan in Baku in 2024.

Kokhir Rasulzoda commended President Ilham Aliyev's personal contribution to the expansion of bilateral relations.

Touching upon the importance of Azerbaijan's“ASAN Khidmet” model, the Prime Minister expressed interest in its implementation in Tajikistan.

During the conversation, the parties addressed the transit of Tajik goods through the territory of Azerbaijan via the Middle Corridor to international markets, as well as cooperation in the fields of metallurgy, energy, and agriculture.

Underlining the historical ties between the peoples of the two countries, the sides noted that they share common roots. In this context, the importance of regularly organizing mutual cultural, humanitarian, and sports events was highlighted.

The Prime Minister of Tajikistan expressed gratitude for the quotas allocated by Azerbaijan for Tajik students.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan and Tajikistan have great tourism potential, the sides touched upon the significance of launching direct flights between Baku and Dushanbe, noting with satisfaction the growth in tourism and passenger transportation. The importance of holding various events to showcase the tourism opportunities of the two countries was also underscored.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral relations.

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