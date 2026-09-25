Europe Air Duct Market To 2031: Energy-Efficient HVAC Upgrades And Green Building Demand Drive Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Energy-efficient renovations, indoor air quality and stricter codes are driving opportunities in smart, insulated, sustainable and hygienic duct systems across Europe

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Air Duct Market Outlook, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe air duct market is expanding as energy-efficiency targets, building renovation programs and indoor air quality requirements transform HVAC infrastructure across the region. According to the research report, "Europe Air Duct Market Outlook, 2031," the market was valued at USD 2.85 billion in 2025. Continued investment in residential, commercial, healthcare and industrial construction is expected to support demand for high-performance ventilation and air distribution systems through 2031.

European air duct market development is closely connected to the region's building performance and climate policies. The EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive has increased scrutiny of ventilation efficiency, air leakage and building energy ratings, while the renovation of older properties is generating demand for insulated and low-leakage ductwork. This trend is particularly important in Southern and Eastern Europe, where substantial pre-1990 building stock is being upgraded to meet modern energy standards.

Technical frameworks, including EN 16798 for ventilation in non-residential buildings and EN 13501 fire classifications, continue to raise performance expectations for airtightness, acoustic control and fire resistance. Healthcare projects are also adopting hygienic ventilation requirements aligned with VDI 6022, influencing duct surfaces, joints and maintenance accessibility. Following heightened awareness of airborne infection risks, schools, offices and medical facilities are placing greater emphasis on ventilation effectiveness and duct hygiene.

Key Europe Air Duct Market Drivers



Energy-efficient HVAC investment: Strict European building regulations and rising energy costs are encouraging developers and property owners to install efficient duct systems that reduce leakage, limit heat loss and improve airflow performance.

Construction and renovation activity: New housing, commercial infrastructure, hospitals and industrial facilities are supporting market demand, while retrofit programs are increasing the installation of insulated and pre-engineered air ducts in existing buildings.

Digital construction adoption: Building Information Modeling is improving the coordination of duct layouts in complex developments, including hospitals, transport hubs and large public buildings across France, the Netherlands and Nordic markets. Indoor air quality priorities: Demand for reliable ventilation, humidity management, filtration and acoustic comfort is accelerating investment in advanced residential and commercial air distribution systems.

Market Trends and Competitive Developments

Smart and insulated duct systems are becoming increasingly important within the Europe air duct market. Sensors and automated controls enable airflow, temperature and system performance monitoring, supporting predictive maintenance and lower energy consumption. Pre-insulated ducts are also gaining adoption in new construction and renovation projects seeking stronger thermal performance and regulatory compliance.

Sustainable materials represent another significant trend. Recycled steel, aluminum, high-density polymers and recyclable composites are being specified to reduce environmental impact, improve corrosion resistance and support green building requirements. Public procurement policies in countries such as Sweden and Finland are helping increase the use of recycled steel content.

Leading manufacturers, including Lindab, TROX, FlaktGroup, Systemair and Halton, are investing in European production capacity and automated fabrication. These capabilities allow manufacturers to supply pre-engineered duct sections with tighter tolerances, documented performance and improved installation efficiency.

Market Challenges



Installation and maintenance costs: High-quality duct systems require precise fabrication, skilled labor and regular maintenance. These requirements can increase project costs and limit adoption in price-sensitive applications. Competition from ductless HVAC systems: Mini-split and variable refrigerant flow systems can offer lower installation complexity and reduced space requirements, creating competition in retrofits, apartments and smaller urban buildings.

Segment Highlights

Galvanized steel ducts represent the largest material segment due to their durability, corrosion resistance, structural strength and compatibility with European fire and building standards. Their established supply chain and suitability for high-volume HVAC applications support widespread use in commercial buildings, hospitals, residences and industrial facilities.

Rectangular ducts are the fastest-growing shape segment. They provide efficient use of restricted ceiling and service spaces while supporting customized supply and return-air configurations. Their suitability for large airflow volumes, insulation and retrofit applications is driving adoption in offices, apartment buildings, healthcare facilities and industrial projects.

Residential construction is the fastest-growing end-user category, supported by urban housing demand, energy-efficiency regulations and greater awareness of indoor air quality. New homes and renovated properties are increasingly incorporating centralized ventilation systems, insulated ducts, low-noise operation and smart airflow controls.

Germany leads the European air duct market due to stringent building regulations, advanced manufacturing capabilities and sustained investment in energy-efficient construction. The country's industrial base, skilled workforce and emphasis on low-leakage HVAC systems reinforce demand across residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Report Scope



Historic year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026 Forecast year: 2031

The report covers Europe air duct market value and forecasts, growth drivers, challenges, industry trends, company profiles and strategic recommendations. Market segmentation includes galvanized steel, aluminum, flexible, fabric and other duct materials; round, rectangular and oval shapes; and residential, commercial, industrial and other end-user categories.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



FabricAir A/S

Kingspan Group plc

Novaflex Group Lindab International AB

For more information about this report visit

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