Middle East & Africa Water Sports Gear Market Poised For Growth Through 2031, Driven By Coastal Tourism, Rising Recreation Spending And E-Commerce Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxury tourism, government investment and adult recreation are boosting premium, UV-protective gear and resort rentals, opening opportunities in specialty retail and sustainable equipment.

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East & Africa Water Sports Gear Market Outlook, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa water sports gear market is expanding as coastal tourism, recreational sports participation and investment in marine infrastructure continue to increase. According to the research report, "Middle East & Africa Water Sports Gear Market Outlook, 2031," the market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of more than 4.63% from 2026 to 2031.

The region's extensive coastlines along the Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, Arabian Gulf and Indian Ocean provide a strong foundation for activities including scuba diving, snorkelling, sailing, surfing, paddleboarding, kayaking, jet skiing and fishing. Marine destinations in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman, South Africa and Morocco attract domestic participants and international tourists, generating demand for water sports equipment, technical apparel, safety products and rental services.

Tourism remains a major growth catalyst for the Middle East and Africa water sports gear market. Luxury beach resorts, diving centres, marinas, water parks and adventure operators are broadening access to aquatic recreation. Popular destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharm el-Sheikh offer established water sports facilities, while new coastal development projects are creating additional opportunities for equipment manufacturers, specialty retailers and commercial rental operators.

Key Market Drivers



Luxury and Adventure Tourism: Investment in coastal resorts, marine tourism developments and premium recreational facilities is increasing demand for certified, high-performance water sports gear. Jet skiing, sailing, scuba diving, parasailing and yacht-based activities are particularly important to the region's premium tourism segment.

Government Sports and Tourism Initiatives: National development strategies are supporting tourism diversification, active lifestyles and international sporting events. Infrastructure projects, public-private partnerships and marine recreation programmes are stimulating commercial procurement and consumer participation.

Rising Disposable Income: Affluent residents, working professionals and expatriate communities are spending more on premium aquatic experiences, equipment, apparel and professional instruction. Expansion of Marine Infrastructure: New marinas, diving schools, water sports academies and waterfront developments are improving market accessibility and encouraging year-round participation.

Market Challenges

Extreme temperatures, high ultraviolet exposure and harsh marine conditions can restrict seasonal participation and accelerate equipment wear. These factors increase maintenance requirements and operating costs for resorts, diving centres and rental businesses. Limited freshwater resources in selected markets also constrain the development of certain recreational activities.

Consumer awareness of product certification, technical performance and water safety standards remains inconsistent across emerging markets. Dependence on rental equipment and uneven regulatory enforcement can slow branded product adoption, creating challenges for international manufacturers seeking to establish uniform market strategies across the region.

Emerging Water Sports Gear Market Trends



Premium Equipment Demand: Affluent consumers, luxury resorts and professional operators increasingly favour equipment offering enhanced safety, durability, comfort and performance.

Resort-Based Rental Models: Tourists frequently rent equipment from resorts, diving centres and adventure operators. This supports bulk demand for durable products designed for intensive commercial use.

Sustainable Product Development: Environmental awareness is encouraging interest in water sports apparel and equipment produced with recycled, lower-impact and responsibly sourced materials. Performance Apparel Growth: Demand is rising for UV-protective swimwear, rash guards, wetsuits and diving suits suited to the region's climate and marine conditions.

Water sports clothing represents a leading product segment in the Middle East and Africa. Strong sun exposure and high temperatures support demand for breathable, protective and performance-oriented apparel. The convergence of sportswear and lifestyle fashion, combined with influencer marketing and wider availability of international brands, is also making water sports clothing a recurring leisure purchase.

Adults account for the largest consumer segment because they dominate participation in scuba diving, sailing, surfing, parasailing, yachting and other paid aquatic activities. Growing awareness of fitness, mental wellness and outdoor recreation is further encouraging adults to incorporate water sports into active lifestyles. International tourism and premium beach experiences also contribute to higher spending on specialised equipment and apparel.

Specialty stores remain a leading distribution channel for the Middle East and Africa water sports gear market. Consumers often require expert advice, customised fittings, technical product comparisons and equipment servicing when purchasing wetsuits, flotation devices, surfboards, diving equipment and performance swimwear. Stores located near marinas, coastal cities and tourism centres strengthen their market position by combining sales with rentals, maintenance and training services.

The United Arab Emirates leads the regional market, supported by advanced tourism infrastructure, high disposable income and year-round access to aquatic recreation. Dubai and Abu Dhabi offer luxury resorts, marinas, waterfront developments, water sports academies and extensive specialty retail networks. Government support for tourism diversification and international sporting events further strengthens consumer engagement and demand for premium water sports equipment.

Looking ahead, continued resort development, sports investment, marine tourism growth and demand for safer, more sustainable products are expected to support the Middle East and Africa water sports gear market through 2031. Manufacturers and retailers that prioritise certified performance products, commercial rental solutions, climate-appropriate apparel and strategic partnerships with tourism operators will be well positioned to capture emerging opportunities across the region.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Cressi Sub S.p.A.

Decathlon S.A. Helly Hansen

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