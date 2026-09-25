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Thin Film Battery Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Cymbet, Enfucell, And Imprint Energy


2026-09-25 04:46:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wearables, IoT and Healthcare Drive Demand for Flexible, Rechargeable Solid-State Thin Film Batteries

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thin Film Battery Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thin film battery market was valued at USD 567.6 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.6%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for compact, lightweight, flexible, and high-performance energy storage solutions across consumer electronics, healthcare technologies, industrial systems, wearable devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Manufacturers are increasing research and development investments to improve energy density, efficiency, cycle life, durability, and production economics. Advances in solid-state battery configurations, flexible materials, and ultra-thin architectures are expanding the commercial potential of thin film batteries. These technologies can be integrated into compact and unconventional device formats, making them increasingly valuable across next-generation electronics ecosystems.

The expanding global installed base of wearable technology and IoT-enabled devices represents a major growth driver for the thin film battery market. Smartwatches, fitness trackers, connected sensors, medical monitoring systems, and other miniaturized electronics require dependable energy storage within small, curved, or space-constrained designs. Thin film batteries address these requirements through adaptable structures, high energy density, and lightweight construction.

The rechargeable thin film battery segment is forecast to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2035. Demand is rising across wearables, connected devices, and healthcare applications that require compact power systems with reliable long-term performance. Continued progress in solid-state chemistry and flexible energy storage design is expected to strengthen rechargeable battery capabilities and support broader adoption across multiple end-use industries.

Wearable devices are projected to remain a high-growth application segment, advancing at a CAGR of 31.4% through 2035. Product developers increasingly require batteries that combine flexibility, durability, energy efficiency, and consistent performance. Thin film battery technology is well positioned to support smartwatches, fitness trackers, healthcare wearables, and remote patient monitoring devices as manufacturers introduce smaller and more sophisticated product designs.

The U.S. thin film battery market is expected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2035. Growth will be driven by strong demand for advanced power solutions across consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial applications, and connected infrastructure. Increasing adoption of solid-state and flexible battery technologies is supporting integration into wearable electronics, medical sensors, and other small-format devices. Continued investment in IoT systems and domestic battery innovation is also expected to reinforce the U.S. market outlook.

Leading companies operating in the global thin film battery industry include BrightVolt, Cymbet, Enfucell, Excellatron Solid State LLC, Ilika, Imprint Energy, Ion Storage Systems, ITEN, Jenax, Johnson Energy Storage, Maxell, Ltd., Molex, NEC Corporation, Prieto Battery, Renata SA, STMicroelectronics, and VARTA AG.

Market participants are pursuing competitive advantage through investments in next-generation solid-state chemistries, ultra-thin flexible battery designs, and scalable manufacturing processes. Strategic priorities include increasing energy density, extending cycle life, reducing unit costs, and improving compatibility with miniaturized electronics. Partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and electronics companies are helping accelerate product integration and commercialization.

Companies are also expanding pilot production capacity and strengthening intellectual property portfolios related to battery materials, manufacturing methods, and device architecture. Healthcare monitoring, wearable electronics, smart sensors, and connected devices remain priority application areas due to their growing need for compact, efficient, and reliable power sources.

Comprehensive Thin Film Battery Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Global industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive landscape assessment supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Thin film battery market size, technology segmentation, application analysis, and regional forecasts
  • Detailed company profiles, competitive strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

The global thin film battery market is positioned for substantial expansion through 2035 as device miniaturization, connected technologies, and advanced healthcare electronics reshape energy storage requirements. Continued innovation in flexible and solid-state battery platforms, combined with manufacturing scale-up and strategic collaboration, is expected to accelerate commercialization across high-growth applications worldwide.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 120
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $567.6 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $10700 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.6%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality commitments
1.2.1 AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research trail & confidence scoring
1.3.1 Research trail components
1.3.2 Scoring components
1.4 Data collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Market estimates & forecasts parameters
1.8 Forecast model
1.8.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.8.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.9 Research transparency addendum
1.9.1 Source attribution framework
1.9.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.9.3 Our commitment to trust
1.10 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2022-2035
2.1.1 Business trends
2.1.2 Product trends
2.1.3 Application trends
2.1.4 Regional trends
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Raw material availability & sourcing analysis
3.1.2 Manufacturing capacity assessment
3.1.3 Supply chain resilience & risk factors
3.1.4 Distribution network analysis
3.2 Regulatory landscape
3.3 Industry impact forces
3.3.1 Growth drivers
3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.4 Growth potential analysis
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.5.3 Threat of new entrants
3.5.4 Threat of substitutes
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.6.1 Political factors
3.6.2 Economic factors
3.6.3 Social factors
3.6.4 Technological factors
3.6.5 Legal factors
3.6.6 Environmental factors
3.7 Capacity & production landscape (Driven by Primary Research)
3.7.1 Capacity by key producer (Driven by Primary Research)
3.7.2 Capacity utilization rates & expansion pipelines (Driven by Primary Research)
3.8 Impact of AI & Generative AI on the market (Core Solution)
3.8.1 AI-Driven production optimization (Core Solution)
3.8.2 Predictive maintenance & fault detection (Core Solution)
3.9 Emerging opportunities & trends
3.10 Investment analysis & future prospects
3.11 Sustainability initiatives & industry 4.0 integration
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2026
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis, by region, 2025
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.3 Key developments
4.3.1 Key partnerships & collaborations
4.3.2 Major M&A activities
4.3.3 Product innovations & launches
4.3.4 Market expansion strategies
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Product, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Rechargeable
5.3 Non rechargeable
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Wearable devices
6.3 Medical
6.4 Smart cards
6.5 Consumer products
6.6 Others
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 North America
7.2.1 U.S.
7.2.2 Canada
7.2.3 Mexico
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Germany
7.3.2 UK
7.3.3 France
7.3.4 Italy
7.3.5 Spain
7.3.6 Austria
7.3.7 Sweden
7.4 Asia-Pacific
7.4.1 China
7.4.2 Japan
7.4.3 South Korea
7.4.4 India
7.4.5 Australia
7.5 Rest of World
7.5.1 Brazil
7.5.2 UAE
7.5.3 Saudi Arabia
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 BrightVolt
8.2 Cymbet
8.3 Enfucell
8.4 Excellatron Solid State LLC
8.5 Ilika
8.6 Imprint Energy
8.7 Ion Storage Systems
8.8 ITEN
8.9 Jenax
8.10 Johnson Energy Storage
8.11 Maxell, Ltd.
8.12 Molex
8.13 NEC Corporation
8.14 Prieto Battery
8.15 Renata SA
8.16 STMicroelectronics
8.17 VARTA AG
For more information about this report visit

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