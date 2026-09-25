K'taka BJP Leaders Pay Tributes To Deendayal Upadhyaya Say Modi Govt Implemented His Vision

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 25 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP on Friday observed the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya with a floral tribute programme at the party's state headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, in Malleswaram.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP MLC Keshav Prasad said Upadhyaya's ideas continue to provide the right guidance on the path society should take, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked towards fulfilling his vision of ensuring that benefits reach the last person in society.

“Today is the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, whose work and ideas continue to set an example. Reading his thoughts helps us correct the path we follow,” Keshav Prasad said.

He said Upadhyaya had emphasised the need to provide facilities and support to the person at the bottom of the social and economic ladder. The Modi government, he claimed, had sought to implement this vision through initiatives such as providing LPG connections to poor families, constructing toilets in their homes and opening 58 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts.

The BJP MLC said 81 crore people across the country were being provided with ration and claimed that 25 crore people had moved above the poverty line as a result of assistance provided by the Union government.

He said the BJP government under PM Modi was moving forward by implementing the principles advocated by Upadhyaya.

Recalling Pandit Upadhyaya's early life, Keshav Prasad said he was born in Uttar Pradesh in 1916 and faced hardships during his childhood. He lost both his parents at a young age, which, he said, had a deep impact on his life.

Pandit Upadhyaya excelled in education and received a gold medal before coming into contact with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He later came into contact with RSS founder K.B. Hedgewar and other senior leaders. After meeting Hedgewar, Upadhyaya decided to dedicate his life to national service, Keshav Prasad said.

Karnataka BJP vice-president Harathalu Halappa, former MLA M.D. Lakshminarayana, Bengaluru North district president S. Harish, state office secretary Lokesh Ambekallu, joint secretary Vishwanath Anaji, party leaders, and office staff were present at the programme.