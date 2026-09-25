MIE Groups And International Trade Council Announce Strategic Partnership Across Global Exhibition Portfolio

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with theacross its 2026 and 2027 portfolio of international exhibitions and business platforms. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The partnership builds on, during which both organisations have developed a strong foundation of trust, mutual understanding, and business cooperation. This established relationship now moves into a broader strategic partnership, bringing togetherto create greater opportunities for trade, investment, market access, business development, and cross-border collaboration.

Under the partnership, MIE Groups and ITC will build on their established relationship to facilitate access to strategic projects, investment opportunities, international business networks, and potential commercial partnerships across selected markets. The collaboration will also support strategic business introductions and B2B and B2G engagements, helping connect relevant companies, investors, government stakeholders, and industry leaders with opportunities for meaningful long-term cooperation.

The collaboration will connect, creating opportunities to explore new markets, establish commercial relationships, identify investment opportunities, and develop mutually beneficial partnerships.

A key focus will be strengthening, enabling participating companies to connect with potential buyers, distributors, investors, suppliers, business partners, and other relevant stakeholders. The partnership will also support sponsorship opportunities that enable organisations to increase their visibility, engage with targeted business communities, and participate more actively in key industry platforms.

For governments and public-sector stakeholders, the partnership provides an additional platform to engage with international businesses, investors, and industry leaders while supporting

Through this collaboration, MIE Groups and ITC share a commitment to

The partnership will commence across MIE Groups' upcoming, with further collaboration planned throughout the

is an international exhibitions and business-events organiser delivering B2B and B2G platforms across. Through exhibitions, conferences, networking, and B2B matchmaking, MIE connectsto drive trade, investment, market access, and strategic partnerships.

is a global, peak-body chamber of commerce supporting international trade and foreign direct investment since 1956. Withand a broader network reaching, ITC connects businesses, governments, trade agencies, and industry leaders to facilitate international business, market access, investment, and strategic partnerships.

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Charina LlagasMarketing Associate...+97144253337 Ext 257

Derick D. AkubiaExecutive Director Africa...+233243 060 297