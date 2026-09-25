403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MIE Groups And International Trade Council Announce Strategic Partnership Across Global Exhibition Portfolio
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, September 2026 – MIE Groups is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the International Trade Council (ITC) across its 2026 and 2027 portfolio of international exhibitions and business platforms. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Contact Person: Charina Llagas
Designation: Marketing Associate
Email: ...
Phone: +97144253337 Ext 257 For International Trade Council
Contact Person: Derick D. Akubia
Designation: Executive Director Africa
Email: ...
Phone: +233243 060 297
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn The partnership builds on several years of collaboration between MIE Groups and ITC, during which both organisations have developed a strong foundation of trust, mutual understanding, and business cooperation. This established relationship now moves into a broader strategic partnership, bringing together MIE Groups' international exhibition platforms and ITC's global business network to create greater opportunities for trade, investment, market access, business development, and cross-border collaboration. Under the partnership, MIE Groups and ITC will build on their established relationship to facilitate access to strategic projects, investment opportunities, international business networks, and potential commercial partnerships across selected markets. The collaboration will also support strategic business introductions and B2B and B2G engagements, helping connect relevant companies, investors, government stakeholders, and industry leaders with opportunities for meaningful long-term cooperation. The collaboration will connect exhibitors, sponsors, investors, businesses, government representatives, industry leaders, and institutional stakeholders, creating opportunities to explore new markets, establish commercial relationships, identify investment opportunities, and develop mutually beneficial partnerships. A key focus will be strengthening B2B matchmaking, enabling participating companies to connect with potential buyers, distributors, investors, suppliers, business partners, and other relevant stakeholders. The partnership will also support sponsorship opportunities that enable organisations to increase their visibility, engage with targeted business communities, and participate more actively in key industry platforms. For governments and public-sector stakeholders, the partnership provides an additional platform to engage with international businesses, investors, and industry leaders while supporting trade promotion, investment facilitation, and international economic cooperation. Through this collaboration, MIE Groups and ITC share a commitment to connecting markets, facilitating meaningful business relationships, supporting international trade and investment, and creating platforms where businesses and stakeholders can discover opportunities and build long-term partnerships. The partnership will commence across MIE Groups' upcoming 2026 exhibitions, with further collaboration planned throughout the 2027 portfolio and beyond. About MIE Groups MIE Groups is an international exhibitions and business-events organiser delivering B2B and B2G platforms across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the USA. Through exhibitions, conferences, networking, and B2B matchmaking, MIE connects businesses, governments, investors, buyers, and industry leaders to drive trade, investment, market access, and strategic partnerships. Website: About the International Trade Council The International Trade Council (ITC) is a global, peak-body chamber of commerce supporting international trade and foreign direct investment since 1956. With 28,000+ members across 179 countries and a broader network reaching over 40 million companies worldwide, ITC connects businesses, governments, trade agencies, and industry leaders to facilitate international business, market access, investment, and strategic partnerships. Website: For Media & Partnerships For MIE Groups
Contact Person: Charina Llagas
Designation: Marketing Associate
Email: ...
Phone: +97144253337 Ext 257 For International Trade Council
Contact Person: Derick D. Akubia
Designation: Executive Director Africa
Email: ...
Phone: +233243 060 297
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment