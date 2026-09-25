U.S. Residential Heat Pump Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Carrier, Daikin Industries, And Trane Technologies

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Residential Heat Pump Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. Residential Heat Pump Market to Reach USD 14.4 Billion by 2035 as Energy-Efficient HVAC Demand Accelerates

The U.S. residential heat pump market was valued at USD 5.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 14.4 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 9.6%. Increasing renewable energy integration, supportive government incentives, stricter emissions regulations, and rising demand for energy-efficient residential HVAC systems are expected to sustain market growth throughout the forecast period.

The transition away from conventional heating technologies is reshaping purchasing decisions across the U.S. residential sector. Homeowners are increasingly investing in reliable heat pump systems that provide space heating, cooling, and water heating while reducing household energy consumption and long-term operating costs. Growing environmental awareness and national efforts to lower carbon emissions are also strengthening demand for low-emission heating and cooling technologies.

New residential construction and large-scale home renovation projects are creating additional opportunities for heat pump manufacturers, installers, distributors, and contractors. Replacement of aging HVAC equipment is further supporting industry expansion as consumers seek systems with greater efficiency, improved durability, quieter operation, and precise temperature control. Financial incentives and rebate programs for energy-efficient home upgrades continue to improve product accessibility and encourage residential heat pump adoption.

Product innovation remains central to U.S. residential heat pump market growth. Manufacturers are developing systems engineered for dependable performance across diverse climate zones, including regions that experience extreme seasonal temperatures. Investments in smart connectivity, advanced controls, environmentally responsible refrigerants, and high-efficiency components are helping companies comply with evolving regulatory standards while addressing changing homeowner expectations.

The air source heat pump segment accounted for 88.5% of the market in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% through 2035. Segment leadership is supported by strong demand for year-round heating and cooling, lower energy consumption, and continued improvements in cold-climate performance. Environmentally conscious system designs and alignment with residential sustainability objectives are further increasing the appeal of air source heat pumps as alternatives to higher-emission equipment.

The single-family residential segment generated USD 3.9 billion in revenue during 2025. Continued housing development, urban population growth, renovation activity, and government-backed rebate programs are supporting installations across single-family homes. Engineering advances that improve durability, operational quietness, temperature precision, and adaptability to varying weather conditions are expected to reinforce demand within this application segment.

Leading companies operating in the U.S. residential heat pump market include American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning, Bard HVAC, Baxi, Blue Star, Bosch Thermotechnology, Bryant Heating and Cooling, Carrier, Daikin, EarthLinked Technologies, Fujitsu General, Goodman, Johnson Controls, Lennox International, LG Electronics, Miami Heat Pump, Midea, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US, Panasonic North America, Rheem Manufacturing, SpacePak, and Trane Technologies.

Market participants are strengthening their competitive positions through research and development, product portfolio expansion, strategic partnerships, and broader distribution networks. Collaborations with contractors, homebuilders, and HVAC distributors are improving customer reach, while competitive pricing, financing options, and participation in energy-efficiency incentive programs are supporting adoption. Companies are also tailoring residential heat pump solutions to regional climate requirements and integrating connected technologies that improve system monitoring and user control.

Comprehensive U.S. Residential Heat Pump Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, technology segmentation, application analysis, and regional forecasts Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

With residential electrification gaining momentum and consumers placing greater emphasis on efficient, lower-emission HVAC solutions, the U.S. residential heat pump market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2035. Continued innovation, favorable policy support, and investment in modern housing infrastructure will remain critical factors shaping the industry's long-term outlook.

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