New York: FM Outlines Principles Championed By Morocco's Presidency Of United Nations (UN) Peacebuilding Commission

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Mr. Nasser Bourita outlined, on Thursday in New York, the key principles advanced by Morocco during its 2026 presidency of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission (PBC), at a high-level meeting of the Commission on "National ownership in practice: Strengthening inclusive state institutions."

The meeting was attended by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, African Development Bank Vice President Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade, as well as several deputy prime ministers and ministers.



In his address, Bourita called for strengthening national ownership of peacebuilding efforts through inclusive institutions and international partnerships aligned with countries' own priorities. He noted that, 20 years after its creation, the PBC is at an important stage in its evolution, particularly in light of the Pact for the Future and the 2025 review of the UN peacebuilding architecture.



The minister stressed that lasting peace cannot be built in place of the states and societies concerned. Morocco, he said, has advocated making national ownership a practical principle grounded in sovereignty, shared responsibility and the strengthening of national capacities.



Such ownership, Bourita said, must be political, institutional and financial, supported by legitimate and inclusive institutions capable of addressing the needs of their populations.



According to the FM, this approach is consistent with Morocco's vision of the "Peace-Security-Development-Governance" nexus and with the Kingdom's commitment to conflict prevention, mediation, peacekeeping and peacebuilding, as well as post-conflict reconstruction.



In this context, Mr. Bourita recalled the message addressed by HM King Mohammed VI to the Extraordinary African Union Summit in Luanda, in which the Sovereign stressed that "Morocco has turned peace, security, and stability in Africa into a strategic choice and a continued commitment" and that this vision also guides Morocco's engagement in the Central African Republic, whose PBC country configuration Morocco has chaired since 2014, in support of the priorities identified by the Central African authorities.



In the same spirit, Bourita proposed institutionalizing PBC field engagement through sessions held in the countries concerned, as well as developing a National Ownership Diagnostic to jointly identify the capacities needed to achieve sustainable peacebuilding.



He also called for greater predictability in financing and stronger partnerships with international financial institutions and development banks, with a view to better aligning peace, investment and development with national priorities.

Bourita underscored that the PBC's added value lies in its ability to build bridges between peace and development, between states and the multilateral system, and between national priorities and international resources.

Morocco's FM concluded that the ambition must be not only to engage in more peacebuilding, but to do it even better, reaffirming his commitment, in his capacity as Chair of the PBC, to contribute to the implementation of the 2025 review and to the strengthening of the Commission in the service of a truly national, inclusive, and sustainable peace.

The Peacebuilding Commission was jointly established in 2005 by the UN Security Council and General Assembly as a new intergovernmental advisory body. It supports peace efforts in countries emerging from conflict, seeks to develop integrated strategies for peacebuilding and post-conflict recovery, brings together relevant stakeholders, and helps mobilize resources.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.