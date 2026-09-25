'Don't Have A Job, I Hope MP Govt Will Do Something About It': Aishwarya Tomar After Asian Games Silver

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Sep 25 (IANS) Indian rifle shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar expressed pride after winning the silver medal in the 50m rifle 3P event at the Asian but also revealed he currently doesn't have a job and is hoping the Madhya Pradesh government would do something regarding the employment for the athlete.

Aishwary, Niraj Kumar, and Rudrankksh Patil combined for a strong team silver behind China, with Aishwary and Niraj going on to represent India in the individual final, where they finished fifth and eighth, respectively, missing out on an individual medal.

Aishwary said he is proud of winning the silver while also expressing disappointment in missing out on a medal in the individual event.

"It feels really good that we won the team silver medal. My effort was to win an individual medal as well, but unfortunately, that didn't happen, so I'm a bit disappointed about that. In the coming time, I will work even harder and win more medals for India," Aishwary told IANS.

Asked about his personal journey, Aishwary said he would like to dedicate his medal to all the Indians, family and friends because of whom he reached this level and revealed that, "I don't have a job, but I hope the MP government will do something about employment now, as they have been talking about it for quite some time."

Praising the government's initiatives in taking Olympic sports to new heights, he added, "A lot of work has been done on sports infrastructure by the government. Schemes like the TOPS scheme and Khelo India help athletes in their journey to reach the international/Olympic level. The government is doing great in terms of sports development in India."