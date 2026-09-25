Medical Tech Stock Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) To Release Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results And Host Conference Call On February 12, 2026

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) February 4, 2026 – (Investorideas Newswire) Reports Breaking Medical Tech Stock news -Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD ), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD ) today announced that it will issue financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET to review financial results and recent corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

Interested parties can register for the conference call by navigating to Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

Interested parties without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-844-836-8741

PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-317-5442

All callers should ask for the Aethlon Medical, Inc. conference call.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through March 12, 2026. The replay can be accessed via Aethlon Medical's website or by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (USA or Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada toll free at 1-855-669-9658. The replay conference ID number is 3024961.

Aethlon Medical is a medical therapeutic company focused on developing the Hemopurifier, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic device which is designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections and for use in organ transplantation. In human studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of life-threatening viruses and in pre-clinical studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of harmful EVs from biological fluids, utilizing its proprietary lectin-based technology. This action has potential applications in cancer, where EVs may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases. The Hemopurifier is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Breakthrough Device indicated for the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which EVs have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease. The Hemopurifier also holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation and an open Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

Additional information can be found at.

>This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "estimate," "potentially" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, the ability to obtain additional financing, and market acceptance of the Company's products, as more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based upon Aethlon's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

Company Contact:

Jim Frakes

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

...

Investor Contact:

Susan Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC

...

917-513-5303

Aethlon Medical Inc. (Nasdaq:AEMD) is a featured biotech stock on Investorideas More info on AEMD at Investorideas Visit:

/CO/AEMD/

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