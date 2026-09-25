Software Stocks Hit As AI Jolts Pricing Power

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and tech stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

The stark analysis from Nigel Green of deVere Group comes as a new AI automation tool from Anthropic sparked a $285 billion plunge in big-name stocks across the software sector.

The scale and speed of the declines underline how abruptly investor thinking has shifted.

Software companies long valued for predictable subscription income, entrenched workflows and information advantages are now being judged against a different standard: how defensible those revenues remain when AI can replicate outputs faster, cheaper and with minimal friction.

Markets are increasingly questioning whether software businesses built around information resale, process automation or labour substitution retain meaningful scarcity value.

Tasks that once justified premium pricing and long-term contracts are being compressed by AI systems that can deliver comparable results in seconds.

As a result, the traditional logic underpinning software valuations is coming under sustained pressure.

Nigel Green notes that this represents a fundamental change in how investors assess technology risk. The assumption that digital products naturally enjoy durable pricing power is being challenged as automation strips complexity out of workflows.

Another factor weighing on valuations is the rapid erosion of switching costs. As AI systems improve, the friction that once locked customers into long-term software contracts weakens.

Outputs become more standardised, competition intensifies and customer loyalty becomes harder to monetize.

“What looked like stable, recurring revenue is increasingly exposed.

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