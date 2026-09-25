EUR/JPY Signal: Buy Setup Targets 183 25/09
- I am buying this pair now, with a stop at 179.40 below, and a target of 183. The euro continues to see buyers against the Japanese yen, as we are looking at this pair via the carry trade and the widening interest rate differential.
The ¥182 level is an area that I think a lot of people will be watching, and if we can break above there, it would be a very bullish turn of events. I think, in general, the market has sorted out whether or not the Japanese can tighten. I think the market is starting to understand that they cannot due to the massive amount of debt that the Japanese have incurred.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWithout help from the Treasury, this could have gotten ugly. Right now, it looks like the ECB is going to continue to tighten rates. So, if that's the case, the differential should only continue to expand, making this more and more bullish.Begin trading our daily forecasts and analysis. Here is a list of Forex brokers in Japan to work with.
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