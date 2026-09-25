AUD/CHF Forecast: 0.58 Support, 0.59 Target 25/09
If we turn around and break above the top of the candlestick for the trading session on Thursday. That being said, the market is likely to say that we still see the 0.58 level as potential support. If we turn around and break above the top of the candlestick for the trading session on Thursday, I suspect that could lead to higher levels being tested, such as the 0.5850 level and maybe even the 0.59 level after that. This is my main thought as to where we go as things stand.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI will not short this pairI have no interest whatsoever in shorting this market, and believe that if you continue to look at this through the prism of patience, you can take advantage of the market paying you at the end of every day and then eventually catching up with your position. This is simply able to give yourself a chance to build up quite a bit of momentum over the longer term and then eventually add the swap in order to take advantage of a slow and steady type of investment, and a lot less of a short-term trade.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
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