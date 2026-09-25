Karan Wahi Shares Unseen Moments From Ruhaani Dhawan's Birthday Celebration, Calls Her 'Gen-Z'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actor Karan Wahi shared a glimpse into the birthday celebrations of Ruhaani Dhawan. He gave a peek at some unseen moments and penned a playful birthday wish for the young actress.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared pictures and moments from the celebration and affectionately called Ruhaani his“Khatron Ke Khiladi (Kids version).” In his quirky birthday message, Karan wished her happiness and said:“Happy Birthday khatro ki khiladi (Kids version). May you always have that smile plastered on your face Child.”

Keeping his note light-hearted, the actor joked about her teenage years coming to an end next year. After all, next year you won't be a teenager (Gen-Z kahin ki),” he wrote.

Karan also praised Ruhaani for the person she has grown into, expressing his pride in her journey.“Super proud of the person you have become. Keep rising, keep working hard.”

The 'Dill Mill Gayye' actor further thanked Ruhaani for keeping him updated with social media trends, writing,“Thank you for all the Instagram teachings, timelines and trending topics you have instilled in me.” Ending the birthday note on a playful note, Karan asked Ruhaani to treat her“older and wiser brothers” with gifts, adding a humorous Raksha Bandhan-style twist:“We will do the Raksha, u give us some E bhiksha.”

Karan signed off by affectionately addressing her as“Ruhi”, while joking that it is not even her real name. The carousel of photos features Karan striking poses with the birthday girl. Some pictures show Ruhaani cutting the cake and posing with Jasmine Bhasin, Orry, Vishal Aditya Singh and Avinash Mishra.

Reacting to the post, Ruhaanika commented,“aapko mere taraf se meri birthday ki shubkamnaye, thank you for not posting the monju pics.”

She added,“mananiya CURRENT WAHI! very grateful to be calling myself your younger sister, i hope it always stays that way so much niceness from you is so so hard to digest. i hope you trend life long and i hope you make all the money you ever want you rich man.”

Ruhaanika Dhawan, Karan Wahi, and Orry (Orhan Awatramani) recently participated in the stunt-based reality show“Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15.”