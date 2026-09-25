Gunpoint Snatching Bid Turns Fierce As Haryana Woman, Kids Fight Back Against Robbers

A woman walking home with her two children found herself in a terrifying confrontation with three masked robbers on the Ambala-Hisar highway after the suspects allegedly tried to snatch her gold earrings at gunpoint. The incident took place near the entry point of National Highway 152-D, shortly after Beant Kaur of Chammu Kalan village got off a bus at the Gangheri village bus stand with her son and daughter.

According to her complaint, the family had crossed a bridge when three masked men riding a motorcycle intercepted them. One of the accused allegedly pointed a revolver at Beant's head, while another forcibly snatched one of her gold earrings.

The robbers then allegedly tried to take her second earring. But Beant fought back, grappling with one of the accused and refusing to let him take it. During the struggle, her ear was injured and began bleeding, but she managed to save the second earring.

Her children also joined the resistance as the family attempted to fend off the attackers. The accused allegedly pointed the revolver at Beant's son in an effort to intimidate them. Despite the threat, the family continued raising an alarm.

The three suspects eventually abandoned the snatching attempt and fled towards Ismailabad on their motorcycle.

After being alerted, Beant's family reached the spot and informed the police. During the investigation, she told officials that she would be able to identify the accused if they were brought before her.

Police have registered a snatching case at Ismailabad police station and launched an investigation. Teams from the Ismailabad police station and the CIA are examining CCTV footage from the highway and nearby areas in an effort to identify and trace the suspects.

Ismailabad SHO Inspector Satish Kumar said police had obtained CCTV footage and were working to identify the accused. He said efforts were underway to arrest them.