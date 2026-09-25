Bodhtree Consulting Limited Becomes Datakosa Limited, Marking A New Era Of AI, Cybersecurity And Global Growth

MENAFN - NewsVoir)has officially changed its name to Datakosa Limited, marking an important milestone in the company's evolution and the start of a new phase focused on emerging technologies, international markets, and sustainable, technology-led growth.

The name change has been formally registered with the Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs. While the company carries forward the experience and foundation built over the years, the Datakosa identity reflects its evolving strategic direction and its ambition to build a globally oriented technology organisation with capabilities across Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Data, Cloud and digital transformation.

The Datakosa identity reflects the company's evolution toward a technology organisation built around intelligence, security, data and digital innovation, while carrying forward the experience and customer relationships developed under the Bodhtree name.

The company is now entering an accelerated phase of business development, with a particular strategic focus on strengthening its presence in the Australian and United States markets.

Accelerating International Market Development

Datakosa sees significant opportunities in Australia and the United States, where enterprises are increasingly adopting Artificial Intelligence, automation, data-driven technologies and advanced Cyber Security solutions.

Australia is an important market in the company's international strategy, with Datakosa working to develop stronger customer relationships, technology partnerships, and business opportunities. At the same time, the company intends to progressively expand its focus on the United States, one of the world's largest markets for enterprise technology, AI and Cyber Security services.

The company believes that India's strong technology talent ecosystem, combined with its developing capabilities and international market opportunities, provides a sound foundation for building a globally competitive technology business.

AI and Cybersecurity as Strategic Focus Areas

Artificial Intelligence is expected to remain a key focus area for Datakosa. The company is working to develop AI-enabled solutions and technology services that help enterprises improve productivity, automate business processes, enhance decision-making, and derive greater value from their data.

The company's focus areas include Generative AI, AI-powered Business Intelligence, intelligent automation, enterprise AI applications, data analytics, and large language model-based solutions.

Cybersecurity is another important strategic area for the company. As enterprises increasingly operate across cloud, hybrid and distributed digital environments, the need for stronger security capabilities continues to expand. Datakosa intends to strengthen its capabilities and partnerships in this segment and meet enterprises' evolving technology and security requirements.

“The transition from Bodhtree Consulting Limited to Datakosa Limited marks an important new chapter for the company. We value the foundation and experience built over the years, while the new identity reflects the direction in which we are building the organisation.”

Prashanth Mitta, CEO of Datakosa, said,“Our focus is clear: to develop meaningful capabilities in Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity and to increasingly participate in global technology markets.”

He further added,“Australia and the United States are important markets in our international strategy. We are approaching these markets with a long-term perspective, emphasising customer relationships, technology partnerships, talent, and delivery capabilities. We are confident about the opportunities ahead, while remaining conscious that sustainable growth is built through consistent execution, customer trust and strong technology capabilities.”

Management also expressed appreciation to the company's shareholders and investors for the confidence placed in the company's strategic direction. The resolutions placed before shareholders received 99% support, reflecting strong shareholder approval for the initiatives presented by the company.

“We are deeply appreciative of the confidence placed in the company by our shareholders. The support received for the resolutions is encouraging and, more importantly, gives us an added sense of responsibility as we enter this next phase. We see this support as an expression of confidence in the direction of the company, and our responsibility now is to translate that confidence into disciplined execution, stronger capabilities and sustainable business growth.”

Building for the Long Term

Datakosa's growth strategy will focus on strengthening its technology talent, solution development capabilities, international sales and business-development functions while progressively expanding its ecosystem of technology partners and customers.

The company recognises that the global technology landscape is undergoing significant transformation, driven by AI adoption, Cybersecurity requirements, cloud migration, automation, and increasing dependence on data-driven decision-making.

We see the Datakosa identity as a reflection of our forward direction. There is considerable work ahead, but we believe the foundation we are building provides a strong platform to pursue these opportunities in a focused and measured manner. Our objective is to build a technology organisation from India that earns the confidence of global customers through capability, reliability and execution.

Datakosa remains focused on creating long-term value for its customers, employees, partners and shareholders through innovation, responsible expansion and disciplined execution.

Datakosa enters this new phase with a clear ambition: to build a globally relevant technology organisation from India, with Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity forming key pillars of its international growth strategy.

About Datakosa

Datakosa Limited, formerly known as Bodhtree Consulting Limited, is a technology-focused company pursuing opportunities across Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Data, Cloud and digital technology services. The company is focused on strengthening its technology capabilities and expanding its international presence, with particular strategic emphasis on Australia and the United States.

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