Givtrade Highlights Competitive Trading Costs And Low Spreads As Trading Costs Take Center Stage For Regional Traders
With spreads starting from 0.0 pips on major currency pairs, $0.08 on Gold and $0.015 on Silver, and average execution speeds cited at 0.15 seconds, GivTrade offers competitive trading conditions for traders comparing brokers on execution quality and trading costs. The broker offers access via MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and a proprietary platform, covering CFDs on forex, precious metals, energy, indices, commodities, and stocks.
“Traders are increasingly focused on the true cost of trading - spread, commission, and execution speed together, rather than simply the number displayed on the homepage,” said Antoine Naddaf, Country manager GivTrade.“Our focus has been on building a low-sprea trading environment designed to provide competitive conditions across our account offering.”
Why Trading Costs Matter to Traders
As competition among CFD brokers increases, trading costs and execution conditions remain important considerations for traders when comparing available services.
GivTrade's account structure includes:
- Classic Account - from $100 minimum deposit, designed for traders starting with lower capital VIP Account - from $2,000 minimum deposit, for higher-volume traders seeking tighter conditions Swap-Free Account - designed for traders seeking Sharia-compliant, interest-free positions
Frequently Asked Questions
Is GivTrade a low-spread broker?
GivTrade offers spreads starting from 0.0 pips on major forex pairs, $0.08 on Gold and $0.015 on Silver, subject to the applicable account type and prevailing market conditions.
What platforms does GivTrade support?
GivTrade supports MetaTrader 5 (MT5) alongside its own proprietary trading platform.
Is GivTrade regulated?
Yes. GivTrade Mauritius (registration No. 197387) is authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius under License No. GB22201329.
About GivTrade
GivTrade is a multi-asset CFD broker offering access to forex, precious metals, energy, indices, commodities, and stock CFDs through MetaTrader 5 and its own trading platform.
GivTrade operates through its respective regulated entities and in accordance with the regulatory permissions applicable to each entity and jurisdiction.
Learn more at givtrade.co.
Risk Disclosure: GivTrade Mauritius (registration No. 197387) is authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius under License No. GB22201329. Trading CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or solicitation to engage in investment activities. The products and services referred to are subject to applicable jurisdictional restrictions and regulatory requirements. Full risk disclosure is available at givtrade.com.
©2026 GivTrade, LLC.
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