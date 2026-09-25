MENAFN - Mid-East Info) MLS UAE (Muscat Livestock), the UAE's premier butchery with over 45 years of expertise in the space, has introduced the region's first Robot Skewer, bringing automation to the preparation of Mishkak, the popular grilled meat skewers enjoyed across Oman and the wider Gulf. Designed for beef, lamb and chicken Mishkak, the technology marks a new step in the company's efforts to combine traditional butchery expertise with modern technology and respond to growing demand for fresh, convenient everyday meals across the UAE. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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This new automated solution is designed to bring greater consistency, precision and efficiency to Mishkak preparation, a process that has traditionally relied heavily on manual skill and labour. From beef and lamb to chicken Mishkak, the Robot Skewer helps standardise portioning and preparation while maintaining the quality and freshness associated with MLS UAE's traditional butchery expertise.

The launch comes as the UAE's food and grocery sector continues to shift towards digitally enabled, convenience-led consumption. The UAE food e-commerce market grew significantly by 13% between 2023 and 2024 to approximately US$1.1 billion, reflecting growing consumer adoption of online food purchasing. Between January and June 2026, 70,000+ UAE customers placed 180,000+ online meat delivery orders across the UAE, with monthly order volume growing 15% between the first 6 months of 2026.

For MLS UAE, the Robot Skewer forms part of a broader technology-led approach to modernising its operations without compromising the role of traditional butchery expertise. The company views automation as a tool to support its teams, improve operational consistency and enable it to respond more efficiently to the increasing consumer demand across its retail, e-commerce and foodservice channels.

“Technology should enhance the expertise and standards that have defined our business, not replace them,” said.“The Robot Skewer allows us to introduce greater consistency, precision and efficiency into an important part of our preparation process, while our teams continue to bring the knowledge and craftsmanship behind the product. As we grow in the UAE, we will continue to adopt innovation where it creates genuine value for our operations and, ultimately, our customers.”

With roots in Oman (as MLS Oman ) spanning decades, MLS expanded into the UAE in 2024 and has since developed its fresh meat e-commerce operations through mlsuae. The platform offers 100% Halal fresh beef, lamb and chicken from trusted origins, bringing MLS's decades of butchery experience to everyday meals. With fresh delivery within 1 hour across the UAE and Oman, MLS continues to position itself as one of the most credible and fastest fresh meat delivery brands across its markets.

The Robot Skewer represents the latest stage in MLS UAE's evolution, bringing together established butchery knowledge, digital commerce and production technology. By combining traditional Mishkak preparation with modern automation, MLS UAE is bringing a familiar regional favourite into a more efficient and scalable production environment as the company continues to build its presence in the UAE's rapidly evolving food sector.