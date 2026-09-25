BE Stock Eyes Best Month Since April: Oracle Reaffirms 2.4 GW Fuel Cell Deal Amid Project Jupiter Jitters



Bloom said Oracle remains committed to its contract for 2.4 GW of fuel cell capacity and the project's planned timeline.

Oracle's force majeure notice was reportedly sent to Project Jupiter's developer, a Blue Owl Capital unit, and could allow certain payments to be deferred if the campus misses its target schedule. Oracle said the New Mexico project remains on schedule, while Blue Owl said the notice does not change the parties' financial commitments.

Shares of Bloom Energy (BE) are on track for their best month since April even after shares fell on Thursday on the back of concerns about Oracle's Project Jupiter, prompting the fuel cell maker to say its 2.4-gigawatt contract remains intact.

BE stock fell 3% on Thursday but are up 0.4% for the week. Shares have gained 29% so far in September, putting them on track for a second straight monthly gain.

Bloom Seeks To Calm Project Jupiter Concerns

Bloom said on X that it had spoken with Oracle and that the company“remains committed to Project Jupiter and its contract with Bloom to deliver 2.4 GW of fuel cell capacity.” Bloom said it expected to execute the project on Oracle's planned timeline.

The statement followed reports that Oracle had issued a force majeure notice to the developer of Project Jupiter, a New Mexico data center campus intended to support OpenAI workloads. The notice raised concerns about potential delays at a site where Bloom is expected to provide power.

Project Jupiter is being developed by STACK Infrastructure, a Blue Owl Capital unit, in Dona Ana County, New Mexico. Oracle plans to use the campus to provide AI computing capacity for OpenAI. Oracle's force majeure notice relates to its arrangement with the developer and could apparently allow it to defer certain payments if the campus misses its target schedule.

While Oracle told CNBC that the project remains on its planned schedule and reiterated its commitment to New Mexico, Blue Owl said the notice does not change the financial commitments of the companies involved.

Why Project Jupiter Matters To Bloom

Bloom and Oracle first announced plans in July 2025 to deploy fuel cells at selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure data centers in the U.S. They expanded the relationship in April under a master agreement through which Oracle said it intended to procure up to 2.8 GW of Bloom fuel cell systems.

Project Jupiter calls for up to 2.45 GW of installed Bloom capacity. The fuel cells are intended to power the campus through a single on-site microgrid, replacing an earlier proposal involving gas turbines and diesel generators.

The project's power infrastructure still faces regulatory and construction hurdles. A pipeline intended to supply natural gas to the site has encountered permitting setbacks, pushing its expected in-service date to February 2027. An air-quality permit for the planned fuel cell installation also is still pending.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About BE?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for BE slipped to 'bearish' from 'neutral' levels a week ago amid a 26% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

BE sentiment and message volume as of September 25 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said,“$BE this whole thing was just oracle playing chess to get the developer to move quicker. They aren't going to pull out just business savvy moves to get it done faster”

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Another user said,“$BE If piped natural gas is not available, BE can also use CNG and LNG. BUY the dips”

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BE stock has jumped 207% year-to-date.

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