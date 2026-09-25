India Reaffirms Steadfast Partnership With Least Developed Countries

MENAFN - IANS) New York, Sep 25 (IANS) Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sudhakar Dalela, participated in the Annual Ministerial Meeting of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) on the sidelines of the 81st session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and reaffirmed India's steadfast partnership with the LDCs.

During the meeting, Dalela called for accessible finance, investment in local production and job creation, and technology partnerships to support sustainable and irreversible graduation of LDCs.

"Secretary (Economic Relations) Shri Sudhakar Dalela participated in the Annual Ministerial Meeting of the Least Developed Countries at the UN. He reaffirmed India's steadfast partnership with LDCs, as reflected in its demand-driven development cooperation through ITEC program, concessional credit, grant assistance and the India-UN Development Partnership Fund. He called for accessible finance, investment in local production and job creation, and technology partnerships to support sustainable and irreversible graduation of LDCs," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

Sudhakar Dalela also delivered remarks at the engagement "Delivering the Sendai Framework: An ASEAN Approach to Inclusive Disaster and Climate Resilience", organised by Thailand, the Philippines, Japan and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) at the UN.

In his address, Dalela highlighted India's strengthened early warning systems, risk-informed infrastructure and disaster preparedness, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and India-ASEAN cooperation on disaster preparedness and response.

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Australia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs Maria Theresa P. Lazaro and other officials were present at the meeting.

"Secretary (Economic Relations) Shri Sudhakar Dalela delivered remarks at the engagement 'Delivering the Sendai Framework: An ASEAN Approach to Inclusive Disaster and Climate Resilience', organised by Thailand, the Philippines, Japan and UNDRR at the UN," the MEA wrote on X.

"He highlighted India's strengthened early warning systems, risk-informed infrastructure and disaster preparedness, alongside the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and India-ASEAN cooperation on disaster preparedness and response. He stressed the importance of translating early warnings into timely action to protect communities and reiterated India's offer to host the Fourth UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in 2030," the statement added.

Earlier on Wednesday (local time), Sudhakar Dalela attended Solutions Dialogue on Financing Adaptation at the High Level Meeting on Climate Action and Just Transition at the UN in New York.

Sharing details regarding Dalela's participation in the meeting, the MEA on X wrote, "He highlighted India's life-saving early warning systems and the efforts to mainstream adaption through national and state-level planning. He called for predictable finance for country-led adaptation and stressed that adaptation finance must protect vulnerable countries and communities without adding to their debt burdens."