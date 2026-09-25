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BIX 2026 Names Canada As Country Of Honor Showcasing Bioindustry Trends From BCI To Biotech Foods
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Seoul, South Korea, September 16, 2026 - BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX KOREA 2026 (BIX 2026), Korea's largest biotechnology and pharmaceutical convention, will be held from October 28 to 30 at COEX, Seoul. Supported by Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, the event will bring together more than 300 biotechnology, healthcare, and pharmaceutical companies from around the world. This year, Canada joins as the Country of Honor, leading a delegation of approximately 30 biotech and healthcare firms.
Key highlights include a live brain-computer interface (BCI) technology demonstration by Canadian company Possibility Neurotechnologies and expert discussions on emerging industry trends such as“Food as Medicine,” biotech commercialization, drug development strategies, and M&A opportunities. The event will feature 600 exhibition booths, 30 conference sessions, more than 90 speakers, and a dedicated business partnering program designed to foster global collaboration and investment opportunities across the life sciences sector.
Key highlights include a live brain-computer interface (BCI) technology demonstration by Canadian company Possibility Neurotechnologies and expert discussions on emerging industry trends such as“Food as Medicine,” biotech commercialization, drug development strategies, and M&A opportunities. The event will feature 600 exhibition booths, 30 conference sessions, more than 90 speakers, and a dedicated business partnering program designed to foster global collaboration and investment opportunities across the life sciences sector.
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