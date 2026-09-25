MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sampo plc, press release, 25 September 2026 at 10:00 am EEST

Sampo books an impairment loss on intangible assets related to its IT systems in Denmark

Sampo's Topdanmark integration has progressed to a phase where the focus has been on finalizing the core IT system harmonization in Denmark. Hence, Sampo has conducted an impairment test on its intangible assets related to IT systems in connection with the integration of Topdanmark operations into If Group.

As a result of the test, Sampo will recognise an impairment loss with related VAT charges, totaling to approximately EUR 118 million before tax for the third quarter of 2026. The non-cash loss will be recognised in other expenses, and it will be excluded from the operating EPS. The effect on solvency is expected to be minor.

For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

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