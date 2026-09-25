Sampo Books An Impairment Loss On Intangible Assets Related To Its IT Systems In Denmark
Sampo books an impairment loss on intangible assets related to its IT systems in Denmark
Sampo's Topdanmark integration has progressed to a phase where the focus has been on finalizing the core IT system harmonization in Denmark. Hence, Sampo has conducted an impairment test on its intangible assets related to IT systems in connection with the integration of Topdanmark operations into If Group.
As a result of the test, Sampo will recognise an impairment loss with related VAT charges, totaling to approximately EUR 118 million before tax for the third quarter of 2026. The non-cash loss will be recognised in other expenses, and it will be excluded from the operating EPS. The effect on solvency is expected to be minor.
For further information, please contact:
Mirko Hurmerinta
Interim Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032
Distribution:
The principal media
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment