Sikkim Landslide SHOCKS! Rimbi Village Houses Wash Away North East News

A major landslide struck Rimbi village in West Sikkim after continuous rainfall triggered a massive flow of mud, rocks and debris. Houses, government quarters and other properties were damaged as the landslide swept through the area overnight. The incident has raised fresh concerns over safety and connectivity in the region amid persistent rain. No loss of life has been reported so far. Authorities are monitoring the situation as the risk of further landslides remains.

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