AI Automation Market To Reach USD 2,041.82 Billion By 2035, Expanding At 31.62% CAGR As Enterprises Accelerate Intelligent Automation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNS Insider Estimates the U.S. AI Automation Market to Reach USD 591.98 Billion by 2035, While Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth at 33.07% CAGR

Austin, United States, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI Automation Market









AI Automation Market Key Highlights



Market Size 2025: USD 131.19 billion

Market Size 2035: USD 2,041.82 billion

CAGR 2026–2035: 31.62%

U.S. Market Size 2025: USD 38.61 billion

U.S. Market Size 2035: USD 591.98 billion

U.S. CAGR 2026–2035: 31.42%

Largest Regional Market: North America, with 32.70% share in 2025

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific, with a CAGR of 33.07% from 2026–2035

Leading Deployment: Cloud, with 71% share in 2025

Fastest-Growing Deployment: Cloud, with a CAGR of 31.89%

Leading Automation Type: Intelligent Process Automation, with 62% share in 2025

Fastest-Growing Automation Type: Conversational AI Automation, with a CAGR of 32.13%

Leading Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, with 67% share in 2025

Fastest-Growing Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, with a CAGR of 32.21%

Leading Integration Mode: API-Based Integration, with 47% share in 2025

Fastest-Growing Integration Mode: Platform-Based Integration, with a CAGR of 32.52%

Leading Vertical: BFSI, with 20% share in 2025 Fastest-Growing Vertical: Healthcare, with a CAGR of 33.94%

Market Relevance

The AI Automation Market is growing in importance as organizations attempt to increase efficiency, enhance workflow, and make decisions intelligently. AI automation involves utilizing the abilities of artificial intelligence along with automation.

AI Automation Market Overview

AI automation provides the possibility for businesses to leverage artificial intelligence technology to automate business functions that are repetitive and process-driven as well as becoming more complex over time. Organizations are leveraging AI automation to simplify operations, increase efficiency, reduce costs, improve customer engagement, and make decisions.

Strategic Market Outlook

The adoption of AI by enterprises is fueling the demand for automation platforms that can handle business processes, customer engagements, decision-making, and operations. Organizations are now leaning towards using automation enabled by AI in areas such as finance, operations, customer service, human resource management, marketing, information technology, logistics, and many others. Cloud-based deployment is facilitating flexibility and scalability in automation, and integration platforms are helping organizations link applications, workflows, AI algorithms, and automation tools together.

AI Automation Market Regional Analysis

North America AI Automation Market Insights

North America led in the market share with revenues accounting for around 32.70% in 2025, owing to its investments in AI infrastructure, early adoption by companies, advanced technology eco-system, and automation.

The U.S. AI Automation Market held value worth USD 38.61 billion in 2025 and is projected to be worth USD 591.98 billion by 2035, registering growth at a CAGR of 31.42% from 2026 to 2035. In 2025, the United States contributed 90.00% to the total market size of North America. The U.S. market is driven by advanced AI infrastructure, high enterprise adoption of technology, and investments in AI and automation.

Europe AI Automation Market Insights

Europe can benefit from the rise in digitization of businesses, implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), and automation. AI automation is now used by companies to increase efficiency and simplify procedures and processes.

Asia Pacific AI Automation Market Insights

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to have the highest CAGR of about 33.07% from 2026 to 2035 due to digitization, investments in AI, and automation. Factors like increasing use of cloud computing, expenditure on technology, AI initiatives by the government, digital economy, and need for productivity solutions are responsible for market growth.

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AI Automation Market Segment Analysis

By Deployment, Cloud dominates the AI Automation Market, Cloud grows fastest

Cloud held the largest share of around 71% of revenue generated by the AI Automation Market in 2025, owing to its scalability, flexibility, and low capital expenditure. Cloud holds the fastest CAGR of 31.89% during 2026-2035, attributed to the rising need for scalable, flexible, and cost-effective AI automation solutions.

By Automation Type, Intelligent Process Automation dominates the AI Automation Market, Conversational AI Automation grows fastest

In Intelligent Process Automation, the market share was around 62% in 2025 as it had the highest acceptance in the automation of tasks which were rule based, process intensive and repetitive. Conversational AI Automation is expected to have the fastest CAGR of 32.13% during 2026-2035 owing to the requirement for automated customer interaction and customization.

By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises dominate the AI Automation Market, SMEs grow fastest

Large Enterprises were leading the AI Automation Market in terms of around 67% share in terms of revenue in 2025, owing to high investments in technology, presence of digital infrastructure and process management ready for automation. SMEs are projected to witness the highest CAGR of 32.21% during 2026-2035 due to the growing availability of budget-friendly AI automation solutions via cloud.

By Integration Mode, API-Based Integration dominates the AI Automation Market, Platform-Based Integration grows fastest

API-Based Integration ruled the AI Automation Market with a revenue share of around 47% in 2025 owing to the capability of integrating AI-based automation tools with other existing applications and databases in enterprises. Platform-Based Integration is forecasted to register the highest CAGR of 32.52% during the period of 2026 to 2035 due to the requirement of an integrated environment.

By Vertical, BFSI dominates the AI Automation Market, Healthcare grows fastest

The BFSI sector took the lead in the AI Automation Market, accounting for a revenue share of nearly 20% in 2025, due to the presence of automation technology in customer service, fraud detection, compliance, risk management, and finance-related processes. The healthcare sector is projected to experience the highest CAGR of 33.94% between 2026 and 2035.

AI Automation Market Key Trends



Growing Enterprise AI Automation Adoption: Increasing enterprise adoption of AI automation is creating demand for intelligent solutions across business processes and workflows.

Generative AI and AI Agent Integration: Generative AI, machine learning, and AI agents are expanding automation across complex business operations.

Intelligent Customer Interactions: Chatbots, virtual assistants, and intelligent workflows are improving customer service, productivity, and operational efficiency.

Advancements in Agentic AI: Agentic AI is supporting autonomous task execution, workflow coordination, and multi-step business process automation. Cloud-Based Automation: Scalable cloud infrastructure is supporting flexible and affordable deployment of AI automation solutions.

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AI Automation Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing usage of AI within enterprises has led to increased demand for automation in an effort to enhance efficiency, increase productivity, and improve decision-making. Firms are implementing AI into various business activities such as customer support, marketing, finance, IT, logistics, and others.

Restraints

Expenses in implementing and difficulties in integrating advanced technology can be an obstacle to the adoption of AI automation. Enterprise implementation of AI automation will require resources and efforts related to infrastructure, data management, governance, security, and AI expertise. In addition, businesses may encounter difficulties related to their legacy and disconnected processes.

Opportunities

Growing use of artificial intelligence across functional areas is opening up possibilities of industry-specific automation that can be tailored to healthcare, financial institutions, manufacturing, retail, and enterprise organizations. Such industry-specific automation platforms can take into account industry-specific workflow, regulations, business intelligence information, and other such business considerations.

Recent Developments



2026: UiPath Inc. released its 2026 enterprise AI adoption and orchestration survey, highlighting business orchestration as a key layer for scaling agentic AI across complex workflows and connecting agents, data, systems, and automation.

2026: ServiceNow, Inc. expanded AI agent governance through deeper integration with Microsoft Agent 365, extending its AI Control Tower across enterprise AI-agent environments and enabling autonomous workflows across Microsoft 365 tools.

2026: Appian Corporation introduced enhancements to agentic automation, including AI-assisted development and Model Context Protocol integration, enabling AI agents to interact with enterprise systems within governed business processes. 2025: Automation Anywhere, Inc. expanded its Agentic Process Automation platform with a Process Reasoning Engine, AI agents, and agentic orchestration designed to dynamically plan and execute complex enterprise workflows.

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AI Automation Market Competitive Landscape

The AI Automation Market includes technology companies, enterprise software providers, cloud service providers, AI automation companies, and business process automation vendors. Market participants are expanding AI automation capabilities across enterprise workflows, agentic AI, intelligent process automation, conversational AI, and integrated business processes.

AI Automation Market Key Players



Microsoft Corporation

UiPath Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

ServiceNow, Inc.

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Accenture PLC

C3.ai, Inc.

DataRobot, Inc.

Workato, Inc.

Pegasystems Inc.

Appian Corporation

NICE Ltd.

Celonis SE

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

WorkFusion, Inc. AutomationEdge Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

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